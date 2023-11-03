JK Lakshmi Cement Q2 results: Profit jumps 55.15% to 95.87 crore

JK Lakshmi Cement’s Q2 revenue from operations up 14.63% to ₹1,574.53 crore compared to ₹1,373.55 crore a year ago

New Delhi: JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd on Thursday reported a 55.15% increase in consolidated profit after tax to ₹95.87 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company posted a consolidated profit after tax of ₹61.79 crore in the July-September quarter last fiscal, according to a regulatory filing from JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.

Its revenue from operations was up 14.63% to ₹1,574.53 crore compared to ₹1,373.55 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses of JK Lakshmi Cement was at ₹1,447.52 crore, up 11.36%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd on Thursday settled at ₹674.30 on BSE, up 0.33% from the previous close.

