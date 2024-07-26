JK Paper Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 54.73% YOY

JK Paper Q1 Results Live : JK Paper declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 8.16% & the profit decreased by 54.73% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.29% and the profit decreased by 49.31%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.95% q-o-q & increased by 11.42% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 32.33% q-o-q & decreased by 49.65% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹7.25 for Q1 which decreased by 60.21% Y-o-Y.
JK Paper has delivered -11.62% return in the last 1 week, 23.41% return in the last 6 months and 27.63% YTD return.
Currently, JK Paper has a market cap of ₹8795.37 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹638.75 & ₹319.1 respectively.
As of 26 Jul, 2024 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jul, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
JK Paper Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1713.65
|1718.61
|-0.29%
|1584.36
|+8.16%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|151.97
|142.1
|+6.95%
|136.39
|+11.42%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|80.3
|63.35
|+26.76%
|79.91
|+0.49%
|Total Operating Expense
|1513.62
|1423.01
|+6.37%
|1187.08
|+27.51%
|Operating Income
|200.03
|295.6
|-32.33%
|397.28
|-49.65%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|193.44
|318.47
|-39.26%
|400.86
|-51.74%
|Net Income
|139.72
|275.64
|-49.31%
|308.67
|-54.73%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.25
|15.22
|-52.37%
|18.22
|-60.21%
