Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  JK Paper Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 54.73% YOY

JK Paper Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 54.73% YOY

Livemint

JK Paper Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 8.16% YoY & profit decreasedby 54.73% YoY

JK Paper Q1 Results Live

JK Paper Q1 Results Live : JK Paper declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 8.16% & the profit decreased by 54.73% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.29% and the profit decreased by 49.31%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.95% q-o-q & increased by 11.42% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 32.33% q-o-q & decreased by 49.65% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 7.25 for Q1 which decreased by 60.21% Y-o-Y.

JK Paper has delivered -11.62% return in the last 1 week, 23.41% return in the last 6 months and 27.63% YTD return.

Currently, JK Paper has a market cap of 8795.37 Cr and 52wk high/low of 638.75 & 319.1 respectively.

As of 26 Jul, 2024 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jul, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

JK Paper Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1713.651718.61-0.29%1584.36+8.16%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total151.97142.1+6.95%136.39+11.42%
Depreciation/ Amortization80.363.35+26.76%79.91+0.49%
Total Operating Expense1513.621423.01+6.37%1187.08+27.51%
Operating Income200.03295.6-32.33%397.28-49.65%
Net Income Before Taxes193.44318.47-39.26%400.86-51.74%
Net Income139.72275.64-49.31%308.67-54.73%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.2515.22-52.37%18.22-60.21%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹139.72Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1713.65Cr

