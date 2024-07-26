JK Paper Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 54.73% YOY

JK Paper Q1 Results Live : JK Paper declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 8.16% & the profit decreased by 54.73% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.29% and the profit decreased by 49.31%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.95% q-o-q & increased by 11.42% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 32.33% q-o-q & decreased by 49.65% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹7.25 for Q1 which decreased by 60.21% Y-o-Y.

JK Paper has delivered -11.62% return in the last 1 week, 23.41% return in the last 6 months and 27.63% YTD return.

Currently, JK Paper has a market cap of ₹8795.37 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹638.75 & ₹319.1 respectively.

As of 26 Jul, 2024 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jul, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

JK Paper Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1713.65 1718.61 -0.29% 1584.36 +8.16% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 151.97 142.1 +6.95% 136.39 +11.42% Depreciation/ Amortization 80.3 63.35 +26.76% 79.91 +0.49% Total Operating Expense 1513.62 1423.01 +6.37% 1187.08 +27.51% Operating Income 200.03 295.6 -32.33% 397.28 -49.65% Net Income Before Taxes 193.44 318.47 -39.26% 400.86 -51.74% Net Income 139.72 275.64 -49.31% 308.67 -54.73% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.25 15.22 -52.37% 18.22 -60.21%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹139.72Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1713.65Cr

