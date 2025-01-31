JK Paper Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 72.19% YOY, profit at ₹65.39 crore and revenue at ₹1631.99 crore

JK Paper Q3 Results 2025:JK Paper declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant decline in financial performance. The company's topline saw a decrease of 4.35% year-over-year, with profit plummeting by 72.19% to ₹65.39 crore, while revenue stood at ₹1631.99 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, JK Paper experienced a revenue decline of 3.03% and a profit decrease of 49.12%. The selling, general, and administrative expenses rose slightly by 0.04% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 12.61% year-over-year.
Moreover, the operating income showed a sharp drop of 53.21% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 70.63% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at ₹3.86, reflecting a 72.19% decline compared to the same period last year.
JK Paper has faced considerable challenges in the stock market, delivering a -9.87% return in the past week, -27.35% over the last six months, and a -13.51% year-to-date return.
Currently, JK Paper holds a market capitalization of ₹6077.31 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹638.75 and a low of ₹319.1.
As of 31 Jan, 2025, out of two analysts covering JK Paper, one has provided a Hold rating while the other has given a Strong Buy rating.
JK Paper Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1631.99
|1682.93
|-3.03%
|1706.22
|-4.35%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|161.78
|161.72
|+0.04%
|143.66
|+12.61%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|82.66
|82.27
|+0.47%
|83.34
|-0.82%
|Total Operating Expense
|1547.14
|1501.6
|+3.03%
|1417.32
|+9.16%
|Operating Income
|84.85
|181.33
|-53.21%
|288.9
|-70.63%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|83.13
|145.25
|-42.77%
|264.77
|-68.6%
|Net Income
|65.39
|128.51
|-49.12%
|235.11
|-72.19%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.86
|7.25
|-46.76%
|13.88
|-72.19%
