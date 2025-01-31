JK Paper Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 72.19% YOY, profit at ₹65.39 crore and revenue at ₹1631.99 crore

JK Paper Q3 Results 2025:JK Paper declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant decline in financial performance. The company's topline saw a decrease of 4.35% year-over-year, with profit plummeting by 72.19% to ₹65.39 crore, while revenue stood at ₹1631.99 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, JK Paper experienced a revenue decline of 3.03% and a profit decrease of 49.12%. The selling, general, and administrative expenses rose slightly by 0.04% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 12.61% year-over-year.

Moreover, the operating income showed a sharp drop of 53.21% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 70.63% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at ₹3.86, reflecting a 72.19% decline compared to the same period last year.

JK Paper has faced considerable challenges in the stock market, delivering a -9.87% return in the past week, -27.35% over the last six months, and a -13.51% year-to-date return.

Currently, JK Paper holds a market capitalization of ₹6077.31 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹638.75 and a low of ₹319.1.

As of 31 Jan, 2025, out of two analysts covering JK Paper, one has provided a Hold rating while the other has given a Strong Buy rating.

JK Paper Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1631.99 1682.93 -3.03% 1706.22 -4.35% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 161.78 161.72 +0.04% 143.66 +12.61% Depreciation/ Amortization 82.66 82.27 +0.47% 83.34 -0.82% Total Operating Expense 1547.14 1501.6 +3.03% 1417.32 +9.16% Operating Income 84.85 181.33 -53.21% 288.9 -70.63% Net Income Before Taxes 83.13 145.25 -42.77% 264.77 -68.6% Net Income 65.39 128.51 -49.12% 235.11 -72.19% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.86 7.25 -46.76% 13.88 -72.19%

