JK Paper Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 72.19% YOY, profit at ₹65.39 crore and revenue at ₹1631.99 crore

Published31 Jan 2025, 11:36 AM IST
JK Paper Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025

JK Paper Q3 Results 2025:JK Paper declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant decline in financial performance. The company's topline saw a decrease of 4.35% year-over-year, with profit plummeting by 72.19% to 65.39 crore, while revenue stood at 1631.99 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, JK Paper experienced a revenue decline of 3.03% and a profit decrease of 49.12%. The selling, general, and administrative expenses rose slightly by 0.04% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 12.61% year-over-year.

JK Paper Q3 Results

Moreover, the operating income showed a sharp drop of 53.21% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 70.63% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at 3.86, reflecting a 72.19% decline compared to the same period last year.

JK Paper has faced considerable challenges in the stock market, delivering a -9.87% return in the past week, -27.35% over the last six months, and a -13.51% year-to-date return.

Currently, JK Paper holds a market capitalization of 6077.31 crore, with a 52-week high of 638.75 and a low of 319.1.

As of 31 Jan, 2025, out of two analysts covering JK Paper, one has provided a Hold rating while the other has given a Strong Buy rating.

JK Paper Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1631.991682.93-3.03%1706.22-4.35%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total161.78161.72+0.04%143.66+12.61%
Depreciation/ Amortization82.6682.27+0.47%83.34-0.82%
Total Operating Expense1547.141501.6+3.03%1417.32+9.16%
Operating Income84.85181.33-53.21%288.9-70.63%
Net Income Before Taxes83.13145.25-42.77%264.77-68.6%
Net Income65.39128.51-49.12%235.11-72.19%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.867.25-46.76%13.88-72.19%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹65.39Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹1631.99Cr

First Published:31 Jan 2025, 11:36 AM IST
