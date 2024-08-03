JK Tyre Q1 Results: Net profit up 37% YoY to ₹211 crore from ₹154 crore

JK Tyre Q1 Results: The company has reported a net profit of 211.44 crore in Q1FY25, up 37.3 per cent year-on-year from 153.87 crore reported in the same period last year.

Livemint
Updated3 Aug 2024, 02:28 PM IST
JK Tyres Q1 Results: Revenue has been reported 2.1 per cent down year-on-year (YoY) at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,639 in Q1FY25 crore compared to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,718 crore in Q1FY24.
JK Tyres Q1 Results: Revenue has been reported 2.1 per cent down year-on-year (YoY) at ₹3,639 in Q1FY25 crore compared to ₹3,718 crore in Q1FY24.(Mint)

JK Tyre Q1 Results: JK Tyre and Industries has reported its first quarter earnings report for FY2024-25 on August 3. The company saw its net profit rise 37.3 per cent for the period at 211.44 crore, compared to 154 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue has been reported 2.1 per cent down year-on-year (YoY) at 3,639 in Q1FY25 crore compared to 3,718 crore in Q1FY24.

Also Read | Q1 results today: State Bank of India, JK Tyre, Ramco & more to report earnings

Further, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA is up 9.3 per cent YoY at 500 crore, compared to 457.3 crore in the same period last year; and margin is at 13.7 per cent compared to 12.3 per cent YoY.

Shares of the company closed at 431.5 each on August 2 (Friday), down 1.17 per cent from its opening price. Overall the stock has gained 62.83 per cent over the past year.

Also Read | Bank Holiday today: Are banks closed on August 3 for Saturday? Details here

Tyremakers on Bull Run

Over the past months, as the demand forecast improved, the shares of tyre manufacturers such as JK Tyre & Industries, MRF Apollo Tyres, Ceat, TVS Motor Company, and Goodyear India, were on a bull run. According to reports, in reaction to rising costs for essential raw materials, domestic tire makers raised their prices by around 1.5% to 2.5% starting on July 1, 2024 (natural rubber).

In their analysis, ICICI Direct Research said that this is encouraging for the home tyre market given the extraordinary increase in natural rubber costs, which are currently trading at almost 200/kg (an 11-year high). The majority of tire businesses had projected a 4-5% increase in raw material costs for Q1FY25 compared to Q4FY24 (natural rubber was quoted at around 180/kg), and they indicated that they would partially pass on the increases to end users through ~1-2% price hikes.

Also Read | Amazon loses $134 billion in market value as its share price slumped 8.8%

JK Tyre manufactures tires, tubes, and flaps for automobiles. It primarily serves the transportation and commercial vehicle industries. The brokerage said that Indian tire producers are still catching up to global producers. It also mentioned that premiumisation and increasing demand are two further benefits for the industry.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Aug 2024, 02:28 PM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsJK Tyre Q1 Results: Net profit up 37% YoY to ₹211 crore from ₹154 crore

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.20
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.85 (-2.97%)

    Bharat Electronics

    302.95
    03:54 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -8.2 (-2.64%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.20
    03:56 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.55 (-1.42%)

    Tata Motors

    1,096.90
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -47.7 (-4.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    383.00
    03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    34.8 (9.99%)

    PCBL

    376.95
    03:44 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    30.4 (8.77%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    116.95
    03:47 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    7.55 (6.9%)

    One 97 Communications

    526.75
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    29.55 (5.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue