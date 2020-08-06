JK Tyres and Industries Ltd – one of the country’s largest tyre manufacturers – on Thursday, reported a consolidated net loss of ₹204.17 crore for the quarter ending June 30, on account of subdued demand for its products in India and export markets due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The company reported a net profit of ₹16.12 crore in the corresponding period.

Due to tepid demand for vehicles across geographies, the revenue from operations during the quarter declined significantly by 56% year on year to ₹1130.8 crore. The operating profit or earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), also dropped sharply by 98.54% y-o-y to just ₹3.58 crore due to the overall decline in top-line and high fixed costs.

Vehicle manufacturers and their component suppliers had to close their factories from March 22, following the lock down announced by the union and state governments to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The New Delhi based company based witnessed a 24.11% decrease in employee cost and a sharp 52.53% drop in other expenses due to the sharp cost cutting exercises adopted during the quarter to protect profitability.

According to Raghupati Singhania, chairman and managing director, JK Tyres, economic activity, which came to a halt towards the end of the last quarter, started slowly in middle of May and the company’s preparedness to meet replacement demand paid off well.

“In fact, the company has achieved the highest ever sales in the replacement market for its India operations in June 20 which resulted in a growth of approximately 3% on year on year basis. Original Equipment Manufacturers’ volumes are still reeling from the impact of COVID-19, resulting in sluggish vehicle manufacturing," added Kanwar.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via