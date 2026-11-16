JLR's China sales plunge 45% in Q2 FY27; North America turns key growth engine

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the luxury carmaker owned by Tata Motors, has witnessed a sharp deterioration in its business in China, with wholesale volumes falling 45% in the September quarter of FY27. The decline has raised concerns over the company's ability to regain profitability in a market where domestic automakers are increasingly challenging established international luxury brands.

The latest fall follows a 24% decline in the June quarter, highlighting the mounting pressure on JLR's China operations. The company is now looking towards North America and other international markets to support growth as it navigates intensifying competition and weak demand in China.

JLR is pursuing a recovery strategy through new product launches, cost-cutting measures and efforts to improve sales across key markets. However, India's relatively small contribution to its global volumes means it is unlikely to compensate for the weakness in China in the near term.

"The China market, far from stabilising, is continuing to decline at an alarming speed," JLR chief financial officer Richard Molyneux said during the company's post-results interaction.

Chinese automakers intensify competition JLR chief executive PB Balaji said domestic Chinese manufacturers were increasingly challenging established luxury carmakers through technology, vehicle interiors, design and competitive pricing.

The company's wholesale volumes in China declined to approximately 6,100 vehicles in the September quarter, compared with around 11,400 units in the corresponding period last year.

The decline was also influenced by the discontinuation of locally manufactured vehicles at its Chery Jaguar Land Rover joint venture in June 2026.

China was once among JLR's most important markets, accounting for approximately a quarter of its global sales in FY15, when the company recorded its strongest performance in the country.

"JLR faces intensifying competition in China, higher customer discounts, ageing models and elevated product development investments," said Jefferies.

JLR management is now assessing whether the weakness in China represents a temporary slowdown or a structural shift in consumer preferences and the competitive landscape.

JLR lowers operating margin guidance The deterioration in China has added to the company's financial challenges.

JLR reported revenue of approximately £11.9 billion and profit before tax and exceptional items of £115 million in the first half of FY27. Its adjusted operating margin stood at 2%.

The company has lowered its full-year adjusted operating margin guidance to 2-3% and expects free cash outflow of approximately £1.25 billion.

These projections underline the challenges facing the luxury carmaker as it attempts to balance investments in new products with cost reductions and profitability.

North America helps offset China sales decline North America is emerging as an important market for JLR as the company seeks to diversify its sales base.

During the first half of FY27, wholesale volumes in North America increased from approximately 45,100 vehicles to 54,400 units, representing an addition of around 9,300 vehicles.

In comparison, China wholesale volumes declined from approximately 23,100 to 14,800 vehicles, a reduction of around 8,300 units.

The figures indicate that North America has the potential to offset a substantial portion of the volume decline in China.

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Can India compensate for JLR's China losses? India remains a smaller but growing market for the luxury carmaker.

JLR India recorded its highest-ever first-quarter retail sales of 1,665 vehicles in the June quarter, marking an 11% year-on-year increase. This followed a 2% decline in annual retail sales to 6,031 vehicles in FY26.

The Defender continued to be the company's best-selling model in India. The Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender together accounted for more than 85% of retail sales during the June quarter.

However, even a 20% increase over India's FY26 sales would add approximately 1,200 vehicles annually. This remains significantly below the roughly 5,300 vehicles JLR lost in China during the September quarter.