JM Financial net declines 26.5 pc to 93.6 cr on additional COVID-19 provision

MUMBAI : JM Financial Group on Thursday reported a 26.5 per cent decline in its consolidated net income to ₹93.61 crore for the June 2020 quarter, impacted by coronavirus-driven disruptions in its businesses as well as higher additional provisions.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹127.29 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, according to a regulatory filing.

The nationwide lockdown has adversely impacted its revenue, which declined 19.32 per cent to ₹691.11 crore in the reporting quarter, which, for most businesses, was a washout.

The profit was hit as the company has made an enhanced provision of ₹66 crore towards the pandemic in the quarter.

The lockdown resulted in loan book coming down by almost a third to ₹10,833 crore in June 2020 from ₹13,926 crore in June 2019, the company said.

While gross non-performing assets (NPAs) doubled to 1.80 per cent from 0.90 per cent, net NPAs increased from 0.80 per cent to 1.22 per cent in the reporting quarter. However, the special mention account-2 (SMA2) numbers improved to 1.82 per cent of the portfolio from 2.10 per cent. But, it did not disclose the percentage of its borrowers who have opted for the moratorium.

"We have made additional gross provisions of ₹66 crore on account of the uncertainties around the pandemic for the quarter, taking the total provisions to ₹241 crore on account of the pandemic," said Vishal Kampani, managing director of JM Financial Group.

Many companies, especially those in the financial services space, have been making higher provisions to buffer themselves against the pandemic because such accounting gives them higher tax benefits. After all, additional provisioning is not a cash loss but a buffer which, on write-back, will boost the bottomline.

Kampani said that despite the pandemic headwinds, the company is maintaining higher liquidity buffers and healthy leverage ratios. Cash and cash equivalent stood at ₹3,394 crore with a net debt-equity ratio of 0.79 as of the June quarter.

Its wealth management business assets rose to ₹47,579 crore from ₹43,038 crore in June 2019 and ₹44,883 crore in March 2020.

Its asset reconstruction business acquired outstanding dues of ₹60,363 crore at a gross consideration of ₹17,069 crore, he said, without disclosing how much was the net addition in the quarter.

While security receipts worth ₹48 crore were redeemed in the quarter, outstanding security receipts marginally declined to ₹11,441 crore from ₹11,489 crore in March 2020.

Wholesale mortgage lending book, comprising loans of JM Financial Credit Solutions and JM Financial Home Loans, stood at ₹7,428 crore.

Consolidated loan book stood at ₹10,830 crore, the distressed credit business assets at ₹11,440 crore, wealth management assets at ₹47,580 crore and mutual fund assets at ₹4,050 crore.

Meanwhile, Kampani also announced the appointment of P S Jayakumar, the first private sector banker to become the managing director and chief executive of state-run Bank of Baroda, as the company's independent director.

JM Financial's shares shed 2.5 per cent at ₹77.20 on the BSE, while the Sensex lost 0.88 per cent.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

