JM Financial Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 2.89% YOY

JM Financial Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 14.78% YoY & profit increased by 2.89% YoY

Livemint
Published8 Aug 2024, 11:28 AM IST
JM Financial Q1 Results Live
JM Financial Q1 Results Live

JM Financial Q1 Results Live : JM Financial declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 14.78% & the profit increased by 2.89% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 28.01% and the profit increased by 174.68%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 92.7% q-o-q & increased by 19.58% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 110.04% q-o-q & decreased by 72.48% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.37 for Q1 which decreased by 18.58% Y-o-Y.

JM Financial has delivered -6.58% return in the last 1 week, -10.28% return in the last 6 months and -0.43% YTD return.

Currently, JM Financial has a market cap of 9354.78 Cr and 52wk high/low of 114.85 & 69 respectively.

JM Financial Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue907.591260.7-28.01%1064.95-14.78%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total231.3120.03+92.7%193.42+19.58%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.2414.16+14.69%12.03+35%
Total Operating Expense848.621848.24-54.08%850.68-0.24%
Operating Income58.97-587.54+110.04%214.27-72.48%
Net Income Before Taxes245.25-572.12+142.87%230.44+6.43%
Net Income170.7-228.58+174.68%165.9+2.89%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.375.1-53.62%2.91-18.58%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹170.7Cr
₹907.59Cr
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 11:28 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsJM Financial Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 2.89% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    298.45
    11:38 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    -1.8 (-0.6%)

    Tata Steel

    151.30
    11:38 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    -2.55 (-1.66%)

    Tata Power

    422.40
    11:38 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    -7.85 (-1.82%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    323.75
    11:37 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    -5.2 (-1.58%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Route Mobile

    1,611.00
    11:23 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    109.05 (7.26%)

    Laxmi Organic Industries

    275.50
    11:24 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    18.65 (7.26%)

    Triveni Turbines

    683.85
    11:24 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    45.8 (7.18%)

    DCM Shriram

    1,164.55
    11:23 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    68.9 (6.29%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,389.00100.00
      Chennai
      69,975.00-1,282.00
      Delhi
      70,940.00236.00
      Kolkata
      70,871.0029.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue