JM Financial Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 2.89% YOY

JM Financial Q1 Results Live : JM Financial declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 14.78% & the profit increased by 2.89% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 28.01% and the profit increased by 174.68%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 92.7% q-o-q & increased by 19.58% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 110.04% q-o-q & decreased by 72.48% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.37 for Q1 which decreased by 18.58% Y-o-Y.

JM Financial has delivered -6.58% return in the last 1 week, -10.28% return in the last 6 months and -0.43% YTD return.

Currently, JM Financial has a market cap of ₹9354.78 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹114.85 & ₹69 respectively.

JM Financial Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 907.59 1260.7 -28.01% 1064.95 -14.78% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 231.3 120.03 +92.7% 193.42 +19.58% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.24 14.16 +14.69% 12.03 +35% Total Operating Expense 848.62 1848.24 -54.08% 850.68 -0.24% Operating Income 58.97 -587.54 +110.04% 214.27 -72.48% Net Income Before Taxes 245.25 -572.12 +142.87% 230.44 +6.43% Net Income 170.7 -228.58 +174.68% 165.9 +2.89% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.37 5.1 -53.62% 2.91 -18.58%