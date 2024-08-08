JM Financial Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 2.89% YOY

JM Financial Q1 Results Live : JM Financial declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 14.78% & the profit increased by 2.89% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 28.01% and the profit increased by 174.68%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 92.7% q-o-q & increased by 19.58% Y-o-Y.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The operating income was up by 110.04% q-o-q & decreased by 72.48% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.37 for Q1 which decreased by 18.58% Y-o-Y.
JM Financial has delivered -6.58% return in the last 1 week, -10.28% return in the last 6 months and -0.43% YTD return.
Currently, JM Financial has a market cap of ₹9354.78 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹114.85 & ₹69 respectively.
JM Financial Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|907.59
|1260.7
|-28.01%
|1064.95
|-14.78%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|231.3
|120.03
|+92.7%
|193.42
|+19.58%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.24
|14.16
|+14.69%
|12.03
|+35%
|Total Operating Expense
|848.62
|1848.24
|-54.08%
|850.68
|-0.24%
|Operating Income
|58.97
|-587.54
|+110.04%
|214.27
|-72.48%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|245.25
|-572.12
|+142.87%
|230.44
|+6.43%
|Net Income
|170.7
|-228.58
|+174.68%
|165.9
|+2.89%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.37
|5.1
|-53.62%
|2.91
|-18.58%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹170.7Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹907.59Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar