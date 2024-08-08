Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  JM Financial Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 2.89% YOY

JM Financial Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 2.89% YOY

Livemint

JM Financial Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 14.78% YoY & profit increased by 2.89% YoY

JM Financial Q1 Results Live

JM Financial Q1 Results Live : JM Financial declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 14.78% & the profit increased by 2.89% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 28.01% and the profit increased by 174.68%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 92.7% q-o-q & increased by 19.58% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 110.04% q-o-q & decreased by 72.48% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.37 for Q1 which decreased by 18.58% Y-o-Y.

JM Financial has delivered -6.58% return in the last 1 week, -10.28% return in the last 6 months and -0.43% YTD return.

Currently, JM Financial has a market cap of 9354.78 Cr and 52wk high/low of 114.85 & 69 respectively.

JM Financial Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue907.591260.7-28.01%1064.95-14.78%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total231.3120.03+92.7%193.42+19.58%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.2414.16+14.69%12.03+35%
Total Operating Expense848.621848.24-54.08%850.68-0.24%
Operating Income58.97-587.54+110.04%214.27-72.48%
Net Income Before Taxes245.25-572.12+142.87%230.44+6.43%
Net Income170.7-228.58+174.68%165.9+2.89%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.375.1-53.62%2.91-18.58%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹170.7Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹907.59Cr

