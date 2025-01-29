JM Financial Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 24.76% YOY, profit at ₹208.92 crore and revenue at ₹821.99 crore

JM Financial Q3 Results 2025:JM Financial declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline saw a significant decrease of 25.54% year-on-year, with profit dropping by 24.76%. The company reported a profit of ₹208.92 crore and revenue of ₹821.99 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, JM Financial experienced a decline in revenue by 20.46% and a profit decrease of 10.05%. This reflects the ongoing challenges faced by the company in the current market environment.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 24.42% quarter-on-quarter and a decrease of 10.34% year-on-year, indicating efforts to control costs amid falling revenues.

Interestingly, the operating income was up by 50.43% quarter-on-quarter, but it still showed a drastic decrease of 104.6% year-on-year, highlighting the volatility in JM Financial's performance.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at ₹3.06, marking a decrease of 7.27% year-on-year, further emphasizing the impact of the downturn in profit.

JM Financial has seen a return of -7.67% in the last week, 3.36% in the last six months, and -17.62% year-to-date, indicating investor concerns about the company's future performance.

Currently, the JM Financial holds a market capitalization of ₹10235.3 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹168.75 and a low of ₹69, showing the stock's volatility in recent months.

JM Financial Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 821.99 1033.46 -20.46% 1104 -25.54% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 220.56 291.82 -24.42% 246 -10.34% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.37 14.85 +10.24% 13.68 +19.66% Total Operating Expense 833.96 1057.61 -21.15% 843.84 -1.17% Operating Income -11.97 -24.15 +50.43% 260.16 -104.6% Net Income Before Taxes 286.58 153.6 +86.58% 417.12 -31.3% Net Income 208.92 232.26 -10.05% 277.68 -24.76% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.06 4.67 -34.48% 3.3 -7.27%

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

