JM Financial Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 24.76% YOY, profit at ₹208.92 crore and revenue at ₹821.99 crore

JM Financial Q3 Results 2025:JM Financial declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline saw a significant decrease of 25.54% year-on-year, with profit dropping by 24.76%. The company reported a profit of ₹208.92 crore and revenue of ₹821.99 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, JM Financial experienced a decline in revenue by 20.46% and a profit decrease of 10.05%. This reflects the ongoing challenges faced by the company in the current market environment.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 24.42% quarter-on-quarter and a decrease of 10.34% year-on-year, indicating efforts to control costs amid falling revenues.
Interestingly, the operating income was up by 50.43% quarter-on-quarter, but it still showed a drastic decrease of 104.6% year-on-year, highlighting the volatility in JM Financial's performance.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at ₹3.06, marking a decrease of 7.27% year-on-year, further emphasizing the impact of the downturn in profit.
JM Financial has seen a return of -7.67% in the last week, 3.36% in the last six months, and -17.62% year-to-date, indicating investor concerns about the company's future performance.
Currently, the JM Financial holds a market capitalization of ₹10235.3 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹168.75 and a low of ₹69, showing the stock's volatility in recent months.
JM Financial Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|821.99
|1033.46
|-20.46%
|1104
|-25.54%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|220.56
|291.82
|-24.42%
|246
|-10.34%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.37
|14.85
|+10.24%
|13.68
|+19.66%
|Total Operating Expense
|833.96
|1057.61
|-21.15%
|843.84
|-1.17%
|Operating Income
|-11.97
|-24.15
|+50.43%
|260.16
|-104.6%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|286.58
|153.6
|+86.58%
|417.12
|-31.3%
|Net Income
|208.92
|232.26
|-10.05%
|277.68
|-24.76%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.06
|4.67
|-34.48%
|3.3
|-7.27%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹208.92Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹821.99Cr