JM Financial Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 24.76% YOY, profit at ₹208.92 crore and revenue at ₹821.99 crore

Published29 Jan 2025, 11:34 AM IST
JM Financial Q3 Results 2025:JM Financial declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline saw a significant decrease of 25.54% year-on-year, with profit dropping by 24.76%. The company reported a profit of 208.92 crore and revenue of 821.99 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, JM Financial experienced a decline in revenue by 20.46% and a profit decrease of 10.05%. This reflects the ongoing challenges faced by the company in the current market environment.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 24.42% quarter-on-quarter and a decrease of 10.34% year-on-year, indicating efforts to control costs amid falling revenues.

JM Financial Q3 Results

Interestingly, the operating income was up by 50.43% quarter-on-quarter, but it still showed a drastic decrease of 104.6% year-on-year, highlighting the volatility in JM Financial's performance.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at 3.06, marking a decrease of 7.27% year-on-year, further emphasizing the impact of the downturn in profit.

JM Financial has seen a return of -7.67% in the last week, 3.36% in the last six months, and -17.62% year-to-date, indicating investor concerns about the company's future performance.

Currently, the JM Financial holds a market capitalization of 10235.3 crore, with a 52-week high of 168.75 and a low of 69, showing the stock's volatility in recent months.

JM Financial Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue821.991033.46-20.46%1104-25.54%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total220.56291.82-24.42%246-10.34%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.3714.85+10.24%13.68+19.66%
Total Operating Expense833.961057.61-21.15%843.84-1.17%
Operating Income-11.97-24.15+50.43%260.16-104.6%
Net Income Before Taxes286.58153.6+86.58%417.12-31.3%
Net Income208.92232.26-10.05%277.68-24.76%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.064.67-34.48%3.3-7.27%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

JM Financial Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 24.76% YOY, profit at ₹208.92 crore and revenue at ₹821.99 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹208.92Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹821.99Cr

First Published:29 Jan 2025, 11:34 AM IST
