JOCIL Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 52.76% YOY

JOCIL Q1 Results Live : JOCIL declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 31.96% & the profit increased by 52.76% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 30.38% and the profit increased by 20.98%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.8% q-o-q & decreased by 0.48% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 27.53% q-o-q & increased by 121.3% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.31 for Q1 which increased by 52.98% Y-o-Y.
JOCIL has delivered 6.39% return in the last 1 week, -18.76% return in the last 6 months and -7.14% YTD return.
Currently, JOCIL has a market cap of ₹184.78 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹263.45 & ₹162.65 respectively.
JOCIL Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|237.7
|182.32
|+30.38%
|180.13
|+31.96%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|8.06
|7.91
|+1.8%
|8.09
|-0.48%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.39
|1.62
|-14.05%
|1.38
|+1.36%
|Total Operating Expense
|235.73
|180.77
|+30.4%
|179.24
|+31.52%
|Operating Income
|1.97
|1.55
|+27.53%
|0.89
|+121.3%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.74
|2.6
|+5.25%
|1.79
|+52.75%
|Net Income
|2.05
|1.69
|+20.98%
|1.34
|+52.76%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.31
|1.91
|+20.94%
|1.51
|+52.98%
