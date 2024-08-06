JOCIL Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 52.76% YOY

JOCIL Q1 Results Live : JOCIL declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 31.96% & the profit increased by 52.76% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 30.38% and the profit increased by 20.98%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.8% q-o-q & decreased by 0.48% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 27.53% q-o-q & increased by 121.3% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.31 for Q1 which increased by 52.98% Y-o-Y.

JOCIL has delivered 6.39% return in the last 1 week, -18.76% return in the last 6 months and -7.14% YTD return.

Currently, JOCIL has a market cap of ₹184.78 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹263.45 & ₹162.65 respectively.

JOCIL Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 237.7 182.32 +30.38% 180.13 +31.96% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 8.06 7.91 +1.8% 8.09 -0.48% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.39 1.62 -14.05% 1.38 +1.36% Total Operating Expense 235.73 180.77 +30.4% 179.24 +31.52% Operating Income 1.97 1.55 +27.53% 0.89 +121.3% Net Income Before Taxes 2.74 2.6 +5.25% 1.79 +52.75% Net Income 2.05 1.69 +20.98% 1.34 +52.76% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.31 1.91 +20.94% 1.51 +52.98%