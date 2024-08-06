JOCIL Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 52.76% YOY

JOCIL Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 31.96% YoY & profit increased by 52.76% YoY

Livemint
Published6 Aug 2024, 11:24 AM IST
JOCIL Q1 Results Live
JOCIL Q1 Results Live

JOCIL Q1 Results Live : JOCIL declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 31.96% & the profit increased by 52.76% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 30.38% and the profit increased by 20.98%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.8% q-o-q & decreased by 0.48% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 27.53% q-o-q & increased by 121.3% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.31 for Q1 which increased by 52.98% Y-o-Y.

JOCIL has delivered 6.39% return in the last 1 week, -18.76% return in the last 6 months and -7.14% YTD return.

Currently, JOCIL has a market cap of 184.78 Cr and 52wk high/low of 263.45 & 162.65 respectively.

JOCIL Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue237.7182.32+30.38%180.13+31.96%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total8.067.91+1.8%8.09-0.48%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.391.62-14.05%1.38+1.36%
Total Operating Expense235.73180.77+30.4%179.24+31.52%
Operating Income1.971.55+27.53%0.89+121.3%
Net Income Before Taxes2.742.6+5.25%1.79+52.75%
Net Income2.051.69+20.98%1.34+52.76%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.311.91+20.94%1.51+52.98%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹2.05Cr
₹237.7Cr
First Published:6 Aug 2024, 11:24 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsJOCIL Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 52.76% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.75
    11:26 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    1.95 (1.3%)

    Bharat Electronics

    293.95
    11:26 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    3.85 (1.33%)

    Tata Motors

    1,028.20
    11:26 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    11.55 (1.14%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    171.70
    11:26 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    1.05 (0.62%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Welspun Living

    190.00
    11:12 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    15.65 (8.98%)

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    806.00
    11:12 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    57.4 (7.67%)

    BLS International Services

    374.00
    11:12 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    25 (7.16%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

    993.70
    11:12 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    64.75 (6.97%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue