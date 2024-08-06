Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  JOCIL Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 52.76% YOY

JOCIL Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 52.76% YOY

Livemint

JOCIL Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 31.96% YoY & profit increased by 52.76% YoY

JOCIL Q1 Results Live

JOCIL Q1 Results Live : JOCIL declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 31.96% & the profit increased by 52.76% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 30.38% and the profit increased by 20.98%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.8% q-o-q & decreased by 0.48% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 27.53% q-o-q & increased by 121.3% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.31 for Q1 which increased by 52.98% Y-o-Y.

JOCIL has delivered 6.39% return in the last 1 week, -18.76% return in the last 6 months and -7.14% YTD return.

Currently, JOCIL has a market cap of 184.78 Cr and 52wk high/low of 263.45 & 162.65 respectively.

JOCIL Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue237.7182.32+30.38%180.13+31.96%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total8.067.91+1.8%8.09-0.48%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.391.62-14.05%1.38+1.36%
Total Operating Expense235.73180.77+30.4%179.24+31.52%
Operating Income1.971.55+27.53%0.89+121.3%
Net Income Before Taxes2.742.6+5.25%1.79+52.75%
Net Income2.051.69+20.98%1.34+52.76%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.311.91+20.94%1.51+52.98%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.05Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹237.7Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.