John Cockerill India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 9.35% YOY

John Cockerill India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 20.35% & the profit decreased by 9.35% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 32.54% and the profit increased by 47.75%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.73% q-o-q & increased by 14.59% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 133.44% q-o-q & increased by 75.58% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹20.89 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 9.41% Y-o-Y.
John Cockerill India has delivered -1.31% return in the last 1 week, 31.26% return in the last 6 months and 10.19% YTD return.
Currently, John Cockerill India has a market cap of ₹1668.68 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹3659 & ₹1370 respectively.
John Cockerill India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|253.9
|191.56
|+32.54%
|210.96
|+20.35%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|16.39
|17.03
|-3.73%
|14.3
|+14.59%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.26
|1.25
|+1.06%
|1.13
|+11.38%
|Total Operating Expense
|242.44
|186.66
|+29.89%
|204.44
|+18.59%
|Operating Income
|11.46
|4.91
|+133.44%
|6.53
|+75.58%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|12.9
|7.38
|+74.7%
|11.29
|+14.28%
|Net Income
|10.32
|6.98
|+47.75%
|11.38
|-9.35%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|20.89
|14.15
|+47.63%
|23.06
|-9.41%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹10.32Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹253.9Cr
