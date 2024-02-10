John Cockerill India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 9.35% YOY

John Cockerill India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 20.35% & the profit decreased by 9.35% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 32.54% and the profit increased by 47.75%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.73% q-o-q & increased by 14.59% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 133.44% q-o-q & increased by 75.58% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹20.89 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 9.41% Y-o-Y.

John Cockerill India has delivered -1.31% return in the last 1 week, 31.26% return in the last 6 months and 10.19% YTD return.

Currently, John Cockerill India has a market cap of ₹1668.68 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹3659 & ₹1370 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

John Cockerill India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 253.9 191.56 +32.54% 210.96 +20.35% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 16.39 17.03 -3.73% 14.3 +14.59% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.26 1.25 +1.06% 1.13 +11.38% Total Operating Expense 242.44 186.66 +29.89% 204.44 +18.59% Operating Income 11.46 4.91 +133.44% 6.53 +75.58% Net Income Before Taxes 12.9 7.38 +74.7% 11.29 +14.28% Net Income 10.32 6.98 +47.75% 11.38 -9.35% Diluted Normalized EPS 20.89 14.15 +47.63% 23.06 -9.41%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹10.32Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹253.9Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!