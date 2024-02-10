Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  John Cockerill India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 9.35% YOY

Livemint

John Cockerill India Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 20.35% YoY & profit decreased by 9.35% YoY

John Cockerill India Q3 FY24 Results Live

John Cockerill India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 20.35% & the profit decreased by 9.35% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 32.54% and the profit increased by 47.75%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.73% q-o-q & increased by 14.59% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 133.44% q-o-q & increased by 75.58% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 20.89 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 9.41% Y-o-Y.

John Cockerill India has delivered -1.31% return in the last 1 week, 31.26% return in the last 6 months and 10.19% YTD return.

Currently, John Cockerill India has a market cap of 1668.68 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 3659 & 1370 respectively.

John Cockerill India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue253.9191.56+32.54%210.96+20.35%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total16.3917.03-3.73%14.3+14.59%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.261.25+1.06%1.13+11.38%
Total Operating Expense242.44186.66+29.89%204.44+18.59%
Operating Income11.464.91+133.44%6.53+75.58%
Net Income Before Taxes12.97.38+74.7%11.29+14.28%
Net Income10.326.98+47.75%11.38-9.35%
Diluted Normalized EPS20.8914.15+47.63%23.06-9.41%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹10.32Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹253.9Cr

