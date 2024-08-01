Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q1 results : profit at ₹36.15Cr, Revenue increased by 75.6% YoY

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q1 Results Live : Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 75.6% & the profit came at ₹36.15cr.

It is noteworthy that Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India had declared a loss of ₹41.02cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 29.04%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.52% q-o-q & decreased by 1.81% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 37.51% q-o-q & increased by 176.37% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹13.3 for Q1 which increased by 188.08% Y-o-Y.

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India has delivered -6.95% return in the last 1 week, 72.19% return in the last 6 months, and 81.93% YTD return.

Currently, Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India has a market cap of ₹5521.52 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2269.05 & ₹938 respectively.

As of 01 Aug, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Aug, 2024, was to Sell.

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 995.96 771.81 +29.04% 567.18 +75.6% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 44.54 45.69 -2.52% 45.36 -1.81% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.57 15.62 +6.08% 16.4 +1.04% Total Operating Expense 955.96 707.8 +35.06% 619.56 +54.3% Operating Income 40 64.01 -37.51% -52.38 +176.37% Net Income Before Taxes 49.06 65.06 -24.59% -54.1 +190.68% Net Income 36.15 48.81 -25.94% -41.02 +188.13% Diluted Normalized EPS 13.3 18.49 -28.07% -15.1 +188.08%