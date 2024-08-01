Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q1 results : profit at ₹36.15Cr, Revenue increased by 75.6% YoY

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q1 results : Revenue increased by 75.6% YoY & profit at 36.15Cr

Published1 Aug 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q1 Results Live
Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q1 Results Live

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q1 Results Live : Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 75.6% & the profit came at 36.15cr.

It is noteworthy that Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India had declared a loss of 41.02cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 29.04%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.52% q-o-q & decreased by 1.81% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 37.51% q-o-q & increased by 176.37% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 13.3 for Q1 which increased by 188.08% Y-o-Y.

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India has delivered -6.95% return in the last 1 week, 72.19% return in the last 6 months, and 81.93% YTD return.

Currently, Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India has a market cap of 5521.52 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2269.05 & 938 respectively.

As of 01 Aug, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Aug, 2024, was to Sell.

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue995.96771.81+29.04%567.18+75.6%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total44.5445.69-2.52%45.36-1.81%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.5715.62+6.08%16.4+1.04%
Total Operating Expense955.96707.8+35.06%619.56+54.3%
Operating Income4064.01-37.51%-52.38+176.37%
Net Income Before Taxes49.0665.06-24.59%-54.1+190.68%
Net Income36.1548.81-25.94%-41.02+188.13%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.318.49-28.07%-15.1+188.08%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

First Published:1 Aug 2024, 11:13 AM IST
