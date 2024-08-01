Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q1 results : profit at ₹36.15Cr, Revenue increased by 75.6% YoY

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q1 Results Live : Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 75.6% & the profit came at ₹36.15cr.
It is noteworthy that Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India had declared a loss of ₹41.02cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 29.04%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.52% q-o-q & decreased by 1.81% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 37.51% q-o-q & increased by 176.37% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹13.3 for Q1 which increased by 188.08% Y-o-Y.
Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India has delivered -6.95% return in the last 1 week, 72.19% return in the last 6 months, and 81.93% YTD return.
Currently, Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India has a market cap of ₹5521.52 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2269.05 & ₹938 respectively.
As of 01 Aug, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 01 Aug, 2024, was to Sell.
Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|995.96
|771.81
|+29.04%
|567.18
|+75.6%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|44.54
|45.69
|-2.52%
|45.36
|-1.81%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.57
|15.62
|+6.08%
|16.4
|+1.04%
|Total Operating Expense
|955.96
|707.8
|+35.06%
|619.56
|+54.3%
|Operating Income
|40
|64.01
|-37.51%
|-52.38
|+176.37%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|49.06
|65.06
|-24.59%
|-54.1
|+190.68%
|Net Income
|36.15
|48.81
|-25.94%
|-41.02
|+188.13%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|13.3
|18.49
|-28.07%
|-15.1
|+188.08%
