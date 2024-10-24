Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q2 Results Live: Loss Falls by 46.72% YOY

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q2 Results Live : Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India declared their Q2 results on 23 Oct, 2024, showcasing a significant topline increase of 41.45% compared to the same period last year, while the loss decreased by 46.72%. However, the company faced challenges as revenue declined by 60.21% from the previous quarter and losses increased by 183.13%.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a rise of 3.52% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 9.01% year-on-year, indicating higher operational costs that may affect future profitability.

Operating income reflected a notable downturn, plummeting by 213.15% quarter-on-quarter, although it recorded an increase of 36.71% year-on-year. This discrepancy highlights the volatility in financial performance within the recent quarters.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹-11.1, marking a 37.66% improvement year-on-year, suggesting that although the company is still in the red, its losses are narrowing.

In terms of stock performance, Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India has delivered a -6.21% return over the past week, but impressive gains of 104.95% over the last six months and 118.29% year-to-date.

The company's current market capitalization is ₹6625.06 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹2620.1 and a low of ₹951.35, illustrating significant volatility in share price.

As of 24 Oct, 2024, the outlook from analysts remains cautious, with 1 out of 1 analysts covering the company giving a 'Sell' rating. The consensus recommendation indicates a negative sentiment towards future performance.

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 396.28 995.96 -60.21% 280.15 +41.45% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 46.11 44.54 +3.52% 42.3 +9.01% Depreciation/ Amortization 18.65 16.57 +12.55% 15.8 +18.04% Total Operating Expense 441.54 955.96 -53.81% 351.66 +25.56% Operating Income -45.26 40 -213.15% -71.51 +36.71% Net Income Before Taxes -39.42 49.06 -180.35% -74.7 +47.23% Net Income -30.05 36.15 -183.13% -56.4 +46.72% Diluted Normalized EPS -11.1 13.3 -183.46% -17.81 +37.66%