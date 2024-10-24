Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q2 Results Live: Loss Falls by 46.72% YOY

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q2 Results Live : Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India declared their Q2 results on 23 Oct, 2024, showcasing a significant topline increase of 41.45% compared to the same period last year, while the loss decreased by 46.72%. However, the company faced challenges as revenue declined by 60.21% from the previous quarter and losses increased by 183.13%.
The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a rise of 3.52% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 9.01% year-on-year, indicating higher operational costs that may affect future profitability.
Operating income reflected a notable downturn, plummeting by 213.15% quarter-on-quarter, although it recorded an increase of 36.71% year-on-year. This discrepancy highlights the volatility in financial performance within the recent quarters.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹-11.1, marking a 37.66% improvement year-on-year, suggesting that although the company is still in the red, its losses are narrowing.
In terms of stock performance, Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India has delivered a -6.21% return over the past week, but impressive gains of 104.95% over the last six months and 118.29% year-to-date.
The company's current market capitalization is ₹6625.06 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹2620.1 and a low of ₹951.35, illustrating significant volatility in share price.
As of 24 Oct, 2024, the outlook from analysts remains cautious, with 1 out of 1 analysts covering the company giving a 'Sell' rating. The consensus recommendation indicates a negative sentiment towards future performance.
Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|396.28
|995.96
|-60.21%
|280.15
|+41.45%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|46.11
|44.54
|+3.52%
|42.3
|+9.01%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|18.65
|16.57
|+12.55%
|15.8
|+18.04%
|Total Operating Expense
|441.54
|955.96
|-53.81%
|351.66
|+25.56%
|Operating Income
|-45.26
|40
|-213.15%
|-71.51
|+36.71%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-39.42
|49.06
|-180.35%
|-74.7
|+47.23%
|Net Income
|-30.05
|36.15
|-183.13%
|-56.4
|+46.72%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-11.1
|13.3
|-183.46%
|-17.81
|+37.66%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess