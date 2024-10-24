Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q2 Results Live: Loss Falls by 46.72% YOY

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 41.45% YoY & loss decreased by 46.72% YoY

Livemint
Published24 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q2 Results Live
Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q2 Results Live

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q2 Results Live : Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India declared their Q2 results on 23 Oct, 2024, showcasing a significant topline increase of 41.45% compared to the same period last year, while the loss decreased by 46.72%. However, the company faced challenges as revenue declined by 60.21% from the previous quarter and losses increased by 183.13%.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a rise of 3.52% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 9.01% year-on-year, indicating higher operational costs that may affect future profitability.

Operating income reflected a notable downturn, plummeting by 213.15% quarter-on-quarter, although it recorded an increase of 36.71% year-on-year. This discrepancy highlights the volatility in financial performance within the recent quarters.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at -11.1, marking a 37.66% improvement year-on-year, suggesting that although the company is still in the red, its losses are narrowing.

In terms of stock performance, Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India has delivered a -6.21% return over the past week, but impressive gains of 104.95% over the last six months and 118.29% year-to-date.

The company's current market capitalization is 6625.06 Cr, with a 52-week high of 2620.1 and a low of 951.35, illustrating significant volatility in share price.

As of 24 Oct, 2024, the outlook from analysts remains cautious, with 1 out of 1 analysts covering the company giving a 'Sell' rating. The consensus recommendation indicates a negative sentiment towards future performance.

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue396.28995.96-60.21%280.15+41.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total46.1144.54+3.52%42.3+9.01%
Depreciation/ Amortization18.6516.57+12.55%15.8+18.04%
Total Operating Expense441.54955.96-53.81%351.66+25.56%
Operating Income-45.2640-213.15%-71.51+36.71%
Net Income Before Taxes-39.4249.06-180.35%-74.7+47.23%
Net Income-30.0536.15-183.13%-56.4+46.72%
Diluted Normalized EPS-11.113.3-183.46%-17.81+37.66%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹-30.05Cr
₹396.28Cr
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsJohnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q2 Results Live: Loss Falls by 46.72% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.00
    11:13 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.2 (0.13%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.25
    11:13 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    3.6 (1.34%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    125.05
    11:13 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    1.45 (1.17%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    692.00
    11:13 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -25.45 (-3.55%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    432.65
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    30.35 (7.54%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,758.85
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    359.45 (5.62%)

    Coforge share price

    7,721.80
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    163.35 (2.16%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,571.95
    11:04 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.02%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Unilever share price

    2,478.25
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -179.75 (-6.76%)

    Escorts Kubota share price

    3,519.25
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -183.4 (-4.95%)

    VIP Industries share price

    483.90
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -25.1 (-4.93%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    5,335.45
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -266.95 (-4.76%)
    More from Top Losers

    Sona Blw Precision Forgings share price

    706.50
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    64.05 (9.97%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    432.65
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    30.35 (7.54%)

    Syngene International share price

    893.55
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    57.4 (6.86%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,872.40
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    179.7 (6.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,095.00450.00
      Chennai
      80,101.00450.00
      Delhi
      80,253.00450.00
      Kolkata
      80,105.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.