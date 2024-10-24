Hello User
Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q2 Results Live: Loss Falls by 46.72% YOY

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q2 Results Live: Loss Falls by 46.72% YOY

Livemint

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 41.45% YoY & loss decreased by 46.72% YoY

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q2 Results Live

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q2 Results Live : Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India declared their Q2 results on 23 Oct, 2024, showcasing a significant topline increase of 41.45% compared to the same period last year, while the loss decreased by 46.72%. However, the company faced challenges as revenue declined by 60.21% from the previous quarter and losses increased by 183.13%.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a rise of 3.52% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 9.01% year-on-year, indicating higher operational costs that may affect future profitability.

Operating income reflected a notable downturn, plummeting by 213.15% quarter-on-quarter, although it recorded an increase of 36.71% year-on-year. This discrepancy highlights the volatility in financial performance within the recent quarters.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at -11.1, marking a 37.66% improvement year-on-year, suggesting that although the company is still in the red, its losses are narrowing.

In terms of stock performance, Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India has delivered a -6.21% return over the past week, but impressive gains of 104.95% over the last six months and 118.29% year-to-date.

The company's current market capitalization is 6625.06 Cr, with a 52-week high of 2620.1 and a low of 951.35, illustrating significant volatility in share price.

As of 24 Oct, 2024, the outlook from analysts remains cautious, with 1 out of 1 analysts covering the company giving a 'Sell' rating. The consensus recommendation indicates a negative sentiment towards future performance.

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue396.28995.96-60.21%280.15+41.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total46.1144.54+3.52%42.3+9.01%
Depreciation/ Amortization18.6516.57+12.55%15.8+18.04%
Total Operating Expense441.54955.96-53.81%351.66+25.56%
Operating Income-45.2640-213.15%-71.51+36.71%
Net Income Before Taxes-39.4249.06-180.35%-74.7+47.23%
Net Income-30.0536.15-183.13%-56.4+46.72%
Diluted Normalized EPS-11.113.3-183.46%-17.81+37.66%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-30.05Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹396.28Cr

