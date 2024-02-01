 Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss rise by 3.63% YOY | Mint
Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss rise by 3.63% YOY
Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss rise by 3.63% YOY

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 42.2% YoY & loss increased by 3.63% YoY

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 42.2% & the loss increased by 3.63% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.93% and the loss decreased by 51.93%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 12.86% q-o-q & decreased by 27.77% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 54.37% q-o-q & increased by 10.04% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -6.9 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 13.24% Y-o-Y.

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India has delivered -1.86% return in the last 1 week, 17.65% return in the last 6 months, and 2.74% YTD return.

Currently, Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India has a market cap of 3118.12 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1393 & 938 respectively.

As of 01 Feb, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, and 1 analyst has given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue299.56280.15+6.93%518.26-42.2%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total36.8642.3-12.86%51.03-27.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.5315.8+4.62%19.6-15.66%
Total Operating Expense332.19351.66-5.54%554.53-40.1%
Operating Income-32.63-71.51+54.37%-36.27+10.04%
Net Income Before Taxes-35.27-74.7+52.78%-34.82-1.29%
Net Income-27.11-56.4+51.93%-26.16-3.63%
Diluted Normalized EPS-6.9-17.81+61.28%-6.09-13.24%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-27.11Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹299.56Cr

Published: 01 Feb 2024, 02:26 AM IST
