Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss rise by 3.63% YOY
Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 42.2% YoY & loss increased by 3.63% YoY
Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 42.2% & the loss increased by 3.63% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.93% and the loss decreased by 51.93%.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message