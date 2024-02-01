Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss rise by 3.63% YOY

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 42.2% & the loss increased by 3.63% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.93% and the loss decreased by 51.93%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 12.86% q-o-q & decreased by 27.77% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 54.37% q-o-q & increased by 10.04% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-6.9 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 13.24% Y-o-Y.

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India has delivered -1.86% return in the last 1 week, 17.65% return in the last 6 months, and 2.74% YTD return.

Currently, Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India has a market cap of ₹3118.12 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1393 & ₹938 respectively.

As of 01 Feb, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, and 1 analyst has given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 299.56 280.15 +6.93% 518.26 -42.2% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 36.86 42.3 -12.86% 51.03 -27.77% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.53 15.8 +4.62% 19.6 -15.66% Total Operating Expense 332.19 351.66 -5.54% 554.53 -40.1% Operating Income -32.63 -71.51 +54.37% -36.27 +10.04% Net Income Before Taxes -35.27 -74.7 +52.78% -34.82 -1.29% Net Income -27.11 -56.4 +51.93% -26.16 -3.63% Diluted Normalized EPS -6.9 -17.81 +61.28% -6.09 -13.24%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-27.11Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹299.56Cr

