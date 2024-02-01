Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss rise by 3.63% YOY

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss rise by 3.63% YOY

Livemint

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 42.2% YoY & loss increased by 3.63% YoY

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 42.2% & the loss increased by 3.63% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.93% and the loss decreased by 51.93%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 12.86% q-o-q & decreased by 27.77% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 54.37% q-o-q & increased by 10.04% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -6.9 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 13.24% Y-o-Y.

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India has delivered -1.86% return in the last 1 week, 17.65% return in the last 6 months, and 2.74% YTD return.

Currently, Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India has a market cap of 3118.12 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1393 & 938 respectively.

As of 01 Feb, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, and 1 analyst has given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue299.56280.15+6.93%518.26-42.2%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total36.8642.3-12.86%51.03-27.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.5315.8+4.62%19.6-15.66%
Total Operating Expense332.19351.66-5.54%554.53-40.1%
Operating Income-32.63-71.51+54.37%-36.27+10.04%
Net Income Before Taxes-35.27-74.7+52.78%-34.82-1.29%
Net Income-27.11-56.4+51.93%-26.16-3.63%
Diluted Normalized EPS-6.9-17.81+61.28%-6.09-13.24%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-27.11Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹299.56Cr

