Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss rise by 3.63% YOY

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 42.2% & the loss increased by 3.63% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.93% and the loss decreased by 51.93%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 12.86% q-o-q & decreased by 27.77% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 54.37% q-o-q & increased by 10.04% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-6.9 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 13.24% Y-o-Y.
Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India has delivered -1.86% return in the last 1 week, 17.65% return in the last 6 months, and 2.74% YTD return.
Currently, Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India has a market cap of ₹3118.12 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1393 & ₹938 respectively.
As of 01 Feb, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, and 1 analyst has given a Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 01 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.
Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|299.56
|280.15
|+6.93%
|518.26
|-42.2%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|36.86
|42.3
|-12.86%
|51.03
|-27.77%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.53
|15.8
|+4.62%
|19.6
|-15.66%
|Total Operating Expense
|332.19
|351.66
|-5.54%
|554.53
|-40.1%
|Operating Income
|-32.63
|-71.51
|+54.37%
|-36.27
|+10.04%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-35.27
|-74.7
|+52.78%
|-34.82
|-1.29%
|Net Income
|-27.11
|-56.4
|+51.93%
|-26.16
|-3.63%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-6.9
|-17.81
|+61.28%
|-6.09
|-13.24%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-27.11Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹299.56Cr
