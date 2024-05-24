Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q4 results : profit at ₹48.81Cr, Revenue increased by 40.94% YoY

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q4 Results Live : Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India declared their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024. The topline increased by 40.94% & the profit came at ₹48.81cr. It is noteworthy that Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India had declared a loss of ₹1.06cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 157.65%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 23.96% q-o-q & decreased by 3.87% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 296.17% q-o-q & increased by 2578.24% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹18.49 for Q4 which increased by 9936.2% Y-o-Y.

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India has delivered -2.25% return in the last 1 week, 5.26% return in the last 6 months, and 11.01% YTD return.

Currently, Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India has a market cap of ₹3369.09 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1393 & ₹938 respectively.

As of 24 May, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, and 1 analyst has given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 24 May, 2024, was to Sell.

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 771.81 299.56 +157.65% 547.62 +40.94% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 45.69 36.86 +23.96% 47.53 -3.87% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.62 16.53 -5.51% 18.58 -15.93% Total Operating Expense 707.8 332.19 +113.07% 545.23 +29.82% Operating Income 64.01 -32.63 +296.17% 2.39 +2578.24% Net Income Before Taxes 65.06 -35.27 +284.46% 2.16 +2912.04% Net Income 48.81 -27.11 +280.04% -1.06 +4704.72% Diluted Normalized EPS 18.49 -6.9 +368.16% 0.18 +9936.2%

