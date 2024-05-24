Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q4 results : profit at ₹48.81Cr, Revenue increased by 40.94% YoY
Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q4 Results Live : Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India declared their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024. The topline increased by 40.94% & the profit came at ₹48.81cr. It is noteworthy that Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India had declared a loss of ₹1.06cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 157.65%.