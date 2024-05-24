Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q4 results : profit at 48.81Cr, Revenue increased by 40.94% YoY

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q4 results : profit at ₹48.81Cr, Revenue increased by 40.94% YoY

Livemint

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q4 results : Revenue increased by 40.94% YoY & profit at 48.81Cr

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q4 Results Live

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q4 Results Live : Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India declared their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024. The topline increased by 40.94% & the profit came at 48.81cr. It is noteworthy that Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India had declared a loss of 1.06cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 157.65%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 23.96% q-o-q & decreased by 3.87% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 296.17% q-o-q & increased by 2578.24% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 18.49 for Q4 which increased by 9936.2% Y-o-Y.

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India has delivered -2.25% return in the last 1 week, 5.26% return in the last 6 months, and 11.01% YTD return.

Currently, Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India has a market cap of 3369.09 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1393 & 938 respectively.

As of 24 May, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, and 1 analyst has given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 24 May, 2024, was to Sell.

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue771.81299.56+157.65%547.62+40.94%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total45.6936.86+23.96%47.53-3.87%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.6216.53-5.51%18.58-15.93%
Total Operating Expense707.8332.19+113.07%545.23+29.82%
Operating Income64.01-32.63+296.17%2.39+2578.24%
Net Income Before Taxes65.06-35.27+284.46%2.16+2912.04%
Net Income48.81-27.11+280.04%-1.06+4704.72%
Diluted Normalized EPS18.49-6.9+368.16%0.18+9936.2%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹48.81Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹771.81Cr

