Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q4 results : profit at ₹48.81Cr, Revenue increased by 40.94% YoY

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q4 Results Live : Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India declared their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024. The topline increased by 40.94% & the profit came at ₹48.81cr. It is noteworthy that Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India had declared a loss of ₹1.06cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 157.65%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 23.96% q-o-q & decreased by 3.87% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 296.17% q-o-q & increased by 2578.24% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹18.49 for Q4 which increased by 9936.2% Y-o-Y.
Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India has delivered -2.25% return in the last 1 week, 5.26% return in the last 6 months, and 11.01% YTD return.
Currently, Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India has a market cap of ₹3369.09 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1393 & ₹938 respectively.
As of 24 May, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, and 1 analyst has given a Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 24 May, 2024, was to Sell.
Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|771.81
|299.56
|+157.65%
|547.62
|+40.94%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|45.69
|36.86
|+23.96%
|47.53
|-3.87%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.62
|16.53
|-5.51%
|18.58
|-15.93%
|Total Operating Expense
|707.8
|332.19
|+113.07%
|545.23
|+29.82%
|Operating Income
|64.01
|-32.63
|+296.17%
|2.39
|+2578.24%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|65.06
|-35.27
|+284.46%
|2.16
|+2912.04%
|Net Income
|48.81
|-27.11
|+280.04%
|-1.06
|+4704.72%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|18.49
|-6.9
|+368.16%
|0.18
|+9936.2%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹48.81Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹771.81Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!