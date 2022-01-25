Johnson & Johnson posts higher quarterly sales as it prepares for split

The shot is one of three for Covid-19 distributed widely in the U.S., but its use here has lagged behind that of vaccines developed by other manufacturers. About 16.6 million Americans have been vaccinated with J&J’s single-dose shot, a fraction of the number who have been immunized with shots made by Moderna Inc. and by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech S.E. Those companies’ booster shots have also seen far more use in the U.S. than J&J’s.