Joindre Capital Services Q4 results : loss at ₹4.09Cr, Revenue increased by 99.34% YoY

Joindre Capital Services Q4 Results Live : Joindre Capital Services announced their Q4 results on 17 Jun, 2024, showcasing a significant increase in revenue by 99.34% year-over-year, reaching ₹4.09Cr in losses.
This quarter's performance marks a stark contrast to the same period in the previous fiscal year when the company had reported a profit of ₹0.59Cr.
Moreover, the company experienced a notable growth in revenue by 23.74% compared to the previous quarter.
On the cost front, the Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 0.48% quarter-over-quarter and a decrease of 3.23% year-over-year.
However, the operating income took a hit, dropping by 214.45% sequentially and 400.66% year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹0.34, reflecting a 20.06% decrease from the previous year.
In terms of market performance, Joindre Capital Services delivered returns of 23.46% in the last week, while showing negative returns of -0.76% in the last 6 months and a YTD return of 11.5%.
As of now, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹75.52 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹71.4 & ₹29.25 respectively.
Joindre Capital Services Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|13.41
|10.84
|+23.74%
|6.73
|+99.34%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.47
|1.48
|-0.48%
|1.52
|-3.23%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.16
|0.14
|+15.03%
|0.11
|+48.15%
|Total Operating Expense
|16.34
|8.29
|+97.16%
|5.76
|+183.79%
|Operating Income
|-2.92
|2.55
|-214.45%
|0.97
|-400.66%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-3.09
|2.49
|-223.72%
|0.91
|-439.03%
|Net Income
|-4.09
|1.87
|-319.28%
|0.59
|-794.35%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.34
|1.35
|-75.08%
|0.42
|-20.06%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-4.09Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹13.41Cr
