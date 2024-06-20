Joindre Capital Services Q4 results : loss at ₹4.09Cr, Revenue increased by 99.34% YoY

Joindre Capital Services Q4 Results Live : Joindre Capital Services announced their Q4 results on 17 Jun, 2024, showcasing a significant increase in revenue by 99.34% year-over-year, reaching ₹4.09Cr in losses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This quarter's performance marks a stark contrast to the same period in the previous fiscal year when the company had reported a profit of ₹0.59Cr.

Moreover, the company experienced a notable growth in revenue by 23.74% compared to the previous quarter.

On the cost front, the Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 0.48% quarter-over-quarter and a decrease of 3.23% year-over-year.

However, the operating income took a hit, dropping by 214.45% sequentially and 400.66% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹0.34, reflecting a 20.06% decrease from the previous year.

In terms of market performance, Joindre Capital Services delivered returns of 23.46% in the last week, while showing negative returns of -0.76% in the last 6 months and a YTD return of 11.5%.

As of now, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹75.52 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹71.4 & ₹29.25 respectively.

Joindre Capital Services Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 13.41 10.84 +23.74% 6.73 +99.34% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.47 1.48 -0.48% 1.52 -3.23% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.16 0.14 +15.03% 0.11 +48.15% Total Operating Expense 16.34 8.29 +97.16% 5.76 +183.79% Operating Income -2.92 2.55 -214.45% 0.97 -400.66% Net Income Before Taxes -3.09 2.49 -223.72% 0.91 -439.03% Net Income -4.09 1.87 -319.28% 0.59 -794.35% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.34 1.35 -75.08% 0.42 -20.06%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-4.09Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹13.41Cr

