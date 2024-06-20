Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Joindre Capital Services Q4 results : loss at 4.09Cr, Revenue increased by 99.34% YoY

Joindre Capital Services Q4 results : loss at ₹4.09Cr, Revenue increased by 99.34% YoY

Livemint

Joindre Capital Services Q4 results : Revenue increased by 99.34% YoY & loss at 4.09Cr

Joindre Capital Services Q4 Results Live

Joindre Capital Services Q4 Results Live : Joindre Capital Services announced their Q4 results on 17 Jun, 2024, showcasing a significant increase in revenue by 99.34% year-over-year, reaching 4.09Cr in losses.

This quarter's performance marks a stark contrast to the same period in the previous fiscal year when the company had reported a profit of 0.59Cr.

Moreover, the company experienced a notable growth in revenue by 23.74% compared to the previous quarter.

On the cost front, the Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 0.48% quarter-over-quarter and a decrease of 3.23% year-over-year.

However, the operating income took a hit, dropping by 214.45% sequentially and 400.66% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 0.34, reflecting a 20.06% decrease from the previous year.

In terms of market performance, Joindre Capital Services delivered returns of 23.46% in the last week, while showing negative returns of -0.76% in the last 6 months and a YTD return of 11.5%.

As of now, the company holds a market capitalization of 75.52 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 71.4 & 29.25 respectively.

Joindre Capital Services Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue13.4110.84+23.74%6.73+99.34%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.471.48-0.48%1.52-3.23%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.160.14+15.03%0.11+48.15%
Total Operating Expense16.348.29+97.16%5.76+183.79%
Operating Income-2.922.55-214.45%0.97-400.66%
Net Income Before Taxes-3.092.49-223.72%0.91-439.03%
Net Income-4.091.87-319.28%0.59-794.35%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.341.35-75.08%0.42-20.06%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-4.09Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹13.41Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.