JPMorgan profit surges on investment banking boost

JPMorgan profit surges on investment banking boost1 min read . 06:49 PM IST
- Analysts on average had expected earnings of $3.21 per share, according to Refinitiv
JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a big jump in second-quarter earnings on Tuesday as the largest U.S. bank gained from a surge in dealmaking and released more reserves it had set aside last year for potential pandemic-related loan defaults.
The bank's net income rose to $11.9 billion, or $3.78 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $4.7 billion, or $1.38 per share, a year earlier.
