OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >JPMorgan Q1 profit surges on trading, investment banking boost

JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a surge in first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, as the largest U.S. bank released more reserves and was aided by a blowout quarter from its trading desks and soaring investment banking fees.

JPMorgan, widely seen as a barometer of the health of the broader U.S. economy, was also helped by favorable comparisons to last year when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the bank to build reserves against the risk of a wave of loan defaults.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Net income rose to $14.3 billion, or $4.50 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $2.9 billion, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier. During the quarter, JPMorgan released reserves of $5.2 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $3.10 per share, according to Refinitiv.

Revenue jumped 14% to $33.1 billion.

While the largest U.S. banks struggled last year with the economic effects of the pandemic, investors are optimistic that a recovery this year on the back of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package and widespread vaccinations could restore normalcy.

JPMorgan's profit was boosted by reserve takedowns, while a robust performance from capital markets and investment banking offset declines in its consumer bank.

Goldman Sachs, Wall Street's premier investment bank, is expected to report results later on Wednesday, followed by Wells Fargo.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout