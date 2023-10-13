Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  JPMorgan Q3 Results: Net profit rises $13.15 billion on higher interest income

Reuters

  • JPMorgan Chase's profit rose in the third quarter as higher interest rates boosted its income from loans, the bank reported on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City.

Profit was $13.15 billion, or $4.33 per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30. That compares with $9.74 billion, or $3.12 per share, a year earlier.

Updated: 13 Oct 2023, 04:30 PM IST
