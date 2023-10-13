JPMorgan Q3 Results: Net profit rises $13.15 billion on higher interest income

JPMorgan Chase's profit rose in the third quarter as higher interest rates boosted its income from loans, the bank reported on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Profit was $13.15 billion, or $4.33 per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30. That compares with $9.74 billion, or $3.12 per share, a year earlier.

