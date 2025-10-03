JPMorgan’s Grilli Tapped by Monte Paschi as Mediobanca Chairman

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. executive Vittorio Grilli was chosen as chairman of Mediobanca SpA’s new board by Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA as the Tuscan lender starts reshaping the rival it just bought.

Grilli, currently chairman for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at JPMorgan’s corporate and investment bank, was tapped for the Mediobanca role by Monte Paschi’s board late Thursday, according to a statement Friday. Monte Paschi also chose Anima Holding SpA Chief Executive Officer Alessandro Melzi d’Eril as Mediobanca’s chief executive officer. Bloomberg News has reported that Grilli was set to become chairman, and Melzi d’Eril CEO.

The appointments come after Monte Paschi gained 86.3% of Mediobanca last month following a successful takeover worth more €17 billion ($20 billion), giving it almost complete ownership of its Milan-based competitor. The successful bid prompted Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel, who had vehemently opposed the deal, to step down after 17 years running the firm.

The takeover of Mediobanca is set to bring about Italy’s third-biggest bank by assets, marking a remarkable turnaround for Monte Paschi, which previously had to be bailed out and nationalized. The deal also enjoys government support as it takes Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni closer to fulfilling an ambition to create a third large bank in the country to rival UniCredit SpA and Intesa Sanpaolo SpA.

Buying Mediobanca “is the beginning of a new phase,” Monte Paschi Chief Executive Officer Luigi Lovaglio said in an interview for Bloomberg’s Italian-language podcast Quello Che i Soldi Non Dicono earlier this week. The deal is “a game changer, a key step for the next phase of growth for the Italian and European banking sector.”

While Italy has seen a wave of proposed takeovers in finance over the past year, Monte Paschi’s deal is one of the few that’s actually closed.

