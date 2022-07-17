JSPL beats first quarter expectations despite odds

However, better price realizations in the domestic market helped. Steel prices in the country rose significantly in March following the Russia-Ukraine crisis and remained elevated till 22 May, whereafter they started declining because of the imposition of the export tax. As a result, price realization rose by ₹7,300 per tonne sequentially, according to analysts, which they attributed to prior-booked higher-priced exports for products such as wire rods and beams.