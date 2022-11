Leading player in steel, mining, and infrastructure in India, Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) missed street's estimates for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, with profitability declining steeply and revenue broadly flat on a year-on-year basis. In Q2FY23, the steelmaker garnered a consolidated net profit of ₹219.27 crore declining by a whopping 91.51% yoy. The company had posted a net profit of ₹2,583.9 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal.

On quarter-on-quarter, JSPL's consolidated PAT in Q2 dropped by 88.98% compared to ₹1,990 crore in Q1FY23.

JSPL's Q2FY23 PAT took a hit due to a loss on exceptional items to the tune of ₹898.49 crore. According to JSPL's audit report, before exceptional items, its net profit comes to around ₹891.61 crore in Q2FY23.

Consolidated revenue from operations dipped less than a percent to ₹13,521.4 crore in Q2FY23 compared to ₹13,611.71 crore in Q2FY22. However, revenue soared by 3.46% from ₹13,069.17 crore.