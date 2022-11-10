Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / Company Results /  JSPL posts 91.5% yoy drop in Q2 PAT to 219 cr, revenue broadly flat

JSPL posts 91.5% yoy drop in Q2 PAT to 219 cr, revenue broadly flat

2 min read . 06:16 PM ISTLivemint
Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) missed street's estimates for the quarter ending September 30, 2022

  • In Q2FY23, the steelmaker garnered a consolidated net profit of 219.27 crore declining by a whopping 91.51% yoy. The company had posted a net profit of 2,583.9 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal.

Leading player in steel, mining, and infrastructure in India, Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) missed street's estimates for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, with profitability declining steeply and revenue broadly flat on a year-on-year basis. In Q2FY23, the steelmaker garnered a consolidated net profit of 219.27 crore declining by a whopping 91.51% yoy. The company had posted a net profit of 2,583.9 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal.

Leading player in steel, mining, and infrastructure in India, Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) missed street's estimates for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, with profitability declining steeply and revenue broadly flat on a year-on-year basis. In Q2FY23, the steelmaker garnered a consolidated net profit of 219.27 crore declining by a whopping 91.51% yoy. The company had posted a net profit of 2,583.9 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal.

On quarter-on-quarter, JSPL's consolidated PAT in Q2 dropped by 88.98% compared to 1,990 crore in Q1FY23.

On quarter-on-quarter, JSPL's consolidated PAT in Q2 dropped by 88.98% compared to 1,990 crore in Q1FY23.

JSPL's Q2FY23 PAT took a hit due to a loss on exceptional items to the tune of 898.49 crore. According to JSPL's audit report, before exceptional items, its net profit comes to around 891.61 crore in Q2FY23.

JSPL's Q2FY23 PAT took a hit due to a loss on exceptional items to the tune of 898.49 crore. According to JSPL's audit report, before exceptional items, its net profit comes to around 891.61 crore in Q2FY23.

Consolidated revenue from operations dipped less than a percent to 13,521.4 crore in Q2FY23 compared to 13,611.71 crore in Q2FY22. However, revenue soared by 3.46% from 13,069.17 crore in Q2FY23 largely on improvement in standalone revenues.

Consolidated revenue from operations dipped less than a percent to 13,521.4 crore in Q2FY23 compared to 13,611.71 crore in Q2FY22. However, revenue soared by 3.46% from 13,069.17 crore in Q2FY23 largely on improvement in standalone revenues.

EBITDA came in at 1,519 crore in Q2FY23 down from 4,587 crore in Q2FY22 and 2,952 crore in Q1FY23.

EBITDA came in at 1,519 crore in Q2FY23 down from 4,587 crore in Q2FY22 and 2,952 crore in Q1FY23.

On the treasury front, the company prepaid its entire overseas long-term debt & even refinanced a portion of its standalone debt.

On the treasury front, the company prepaid its entire overseas long-term debt & even refinanced a portion of its standalone debt.

Notably, in Q2FY23, the company's consolidated net debt was further reduced to 7,054 crore on the back of these repayments as well as working capital release. Net Debt to EBITDA (LTM) as of September 30, 2022, is 0.62x.

Notably, in Q2FY23, the company's consolidated net debt was further reduced to 7,054 crore on the back of these repayments as well as working capital release. Net Debt to EBITDA (LTM) as of September 30, 2022, is 0.62x.

During the second quarter, JSPL's steel production dipped to 1.82 million tonnes in Q2FY23 compared to 1.93 million tonnes in Q2FY22 and 1.99 million tonnes in Q1FY23. While production of pellets fell to 1.79 million tonnes in Q2FY23 against 1.80 million tonnes in Q2FY22 and 1.92 million tonnes in Q1FY23.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

During the second quarter, JSPL's steel production dipped to 1.82 million tonnes in Q2FY23 compared to 1.93 million tonnes in Q2FY22 and 1.99 million tonnes in Q1FY23. While production of pellets fell to 1.79 million tonnes in Q2FY23 against 1.80 million tonnes in Q2FY22 and 1.92 million tonnes in Q1FY23.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

In terms of sales, the company's steel sales picked up to 2.01 million tonnes in Q2FY23 against 1.74 million tonnes in Q1FY23, however, dropped from 2.13 million tonnes in Q2FY22. Similarly, sales of pellets soared to 0.11 million tonnes in Q2FY23 against 0.03 million tonnes in Q1FY23 but dropped from 0.20 million tonnes in Q2FY22.

In terms of sales, the company's steel sales picked up to 2.01 million tonnes in Q2FY23 against 1.74 million tonnes in Q1FY23, however, dropped from 2.13 million tonnes in Q2FY22. Similarly, sales of pellets soared to 0.11 million tonnes in Q2FY23 against 0.03 million tonnes in Q1FY23 but dropped from 0.20 million tonnes in Q2FY22.

On Thursday, JSPL shares closed at 475.15 apiece down by 1.23% on BSE. The company's market cap is around 48,469.49 crore.

On Thursday, JSPL shares closed at 475.15 apiece down by 1.23% on BSE. The company's market cap is around 48,469.49 crore.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP