JSPL posts 91.5% yoy drop in Q2 PAT to 219 cr, revenue broadly flat

Leading player in steel, mining, and infrastructure in India, Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) missed street's estimates for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, with profitability declining steeply and revenue broadly flat on a year-on-year basis. In Q2FY23, the steelmaker garnered a consolidated net profit of ₹219.27 crore declining by a whopping 91.51% yoy. The company had posted a net profit of ₹2,583.9 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}