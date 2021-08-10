Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >JSPL Q1 result: Net profit soars 967% to 2,516 cr

JSPL Q1 result: Net profit soars 967% to 2,516 cr

Premium
Jindal Steel and Power saw its consolidated net profit rise ten-fold in the June quarter.
2 min read . 03:32 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

The June quarter marked exemplary performance by all businesses including steel and overseas mines and minerals businesses, JSPL said

Jindal Steel and Power registered a staggering ten-fold rise in its consolidated profit during the June quarter of this fiscal. The Indian steelmaker posted consolidated net profit of 2,515.71 crore during the quarter under review, as opposed to 235.71 crore in the year-ago period.

Jindal Steel and Power registered a staggering ten-fold rise in its consolidated profit during the June quarter of this fiscal. The Indian steelmaker posted consolidated net profit of 2,515.71 crore during the quarter under review, as opposed to 235.71 crore in the year-ago period.

The June quarter marked exemplary performance by all businesses including steel and overseas mines and minerals businesses, JSPL said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The June quarter marked exemplary performance by all businesses including steel and overseas mines and minerals businesses, JSPL said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

As a result, the company reported net revenues of 10,609.50 crore during June quarter, up 63 per cent against 6,517.52 crore. Total income stood at 10.643.17 crore, compared to 6,519.27 crore in same period last year.

Consolidated EBITDA grew 151 per cent to 4,539 crore during the period under review, as against 1,810 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Jindal Steel and Power produced 2.01 million tonnes of steel, a record high, and 2.16 million tonnes of pellets during June quarter. This was substantially higher than 1.67 million tonnes and 1.87 million tonnes, respectively, produced in the first quarter last fiscal.

The company sold 1.61 million tonnes of steel, against 1.56 million tonnes in the year-ago period. Pellets sales during the quarter stood at 0.40 million tonnes against 0.83 million tonnes.

"Continued cash generation, declining finance cost, lower capex and debt associated with JPL moving out of JSPL’s consolidated books have all contributed to continued deleveraging in 1QFY22. Consolidated net debt has declined further to 15,227 crore in 1QFY22 (from 22,146 crore in March 2021). Conclusion of JPL divestment (now accounted as asset held for sale) will result in net debt declining further, taking JSPL a step closer to its vision of becoming a Net Debt free company," JSPL said in its filing.

"The balance sheet continues to strengthen further with Net Debt to EBITDA improving to 0.96 (from 1.53x in the previous quarter)," it further added.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s aviation strategy: eagle and vulture

Premium

Amazon’s top seller Cloudtail to cease ops from May 2022

Premium

Should you get a hospital OPD insurance?

Premium

Amazon draws up blueprint to bail out Future  group

Jindal Steel and Power shares ended Tuesday's trade at 399.20, down 18.85 points or 4.51 per cent.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!