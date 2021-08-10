JSPL Q1 result: Net profit soars 967% to 2,516 cr

"Continued cash generation, declining finance cost, lower capex and debt associated with JPL moving out of JSPL’s consolidated books have all contributed to continued deleveraging in 1QFY22. Consolidated net debt has declined further to ₹15,227 crore in 1QFY22 (from ₹22,146 crore in March 2021). Conclusion of JPL divestment (now accounted as asset held for sale) will result in net debt declining further, taking JSPL a step closer to its vision of becoming a Net Debt free company," JSPL said in its filing.

