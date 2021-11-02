Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) saw its consolidated net profit grow almost three-fold on annual basis during the second quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Indian steelmaker posted a net profit of ₹2,584.22 during the quarter under review, as opposed to ₹836.60 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from sales and services also increased substantially during the period, rising to ₹14,913.20 crore, against ₹8,969.41 crore a year ago. Total revenue from operations, after deducting GST payout and captives sales for company's projects, increased to ₹13,611.71 crore from ₹8,148.77 crore.

Total expenses increased to ₹10,108.89 crore during Q2 FY22 from ₹7,066.40 crore Q2 FY21.

Consolidated EBITDA stood at ₹4,594 crore, while net debt to EBITDA (Trailing) for the continuing operations at the end of quarter ending September 2021 stood at 0.62 times, vs 0.96 time a quarter ago, the company stated.

JSPL saw production rise year-on-year, at 1.93 million tonnes of steel and 1.80 million tonnes of pellets produced during the September quarter this year, compared to 1.84 million tonnes and 2.01 million tonnes for both categories, respectively, in the year-ago period.

The company sold 2.13 million tonnes of steel and 0.20 million tonnes of pellets, as opposed to 1.93 million tonnes and 0.73 million tonnes recorded a year ago.

On the outlook for coming days, JSPL stated that steady vaccination ramp-up and easing of Covid-19 related restrictions are likely to help in broadening the recovery, while external demand conditions remain supportive.

“After remaining subdued in 1HFY22, construction and infrastructure activities are expected to recover strongly in 2HFY22 as seasonally strong demand period sets in. This bodes well for JSPL with two thirds of its product portfolio catering largely to India’s construction and infrastructure sector," it added.

JSPL noted that domestic iron ore prices have been declining for the past three months, taking cues from falling seaborne iron ore prices. This could aid margins for the company going forward with three-fourth of this key raw material sourced from third parties at this juncture, it added.

