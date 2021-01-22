JSW Steel December quarter net profit surges 93% y-o-y

JSW Steel on Friday reported a net profit of ₹2669 crore, up 93% from ₹187 crore posted in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal. Propelled by rising steel prices globally and reviving domestic demand, the country’s largest steelmaker reported best ever performances during the three-month period ended 31 December 2020.

Revenue from operations rose 21% to ₹22,006 crore in Q3FY21 versus ₹18,182 crore in Q3FY20. Operating EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) stood at record levels of ₹5,946 crore.

A Bloomberg poll of eight analysts had estimated revenue at ₹20,586 crore, while 10 analysts projected net profit at ₹2506.8 crore.

Saleable steel volumes stood at 3.9 million tonnes (mt), down 3% year-on-year (y-o-y) during the period under review, while the domestic sales volumes stood at 3.48 mt, up 13% y-o-y.

The board of directors of JSW Steel on Friday also approved raising $1 billion in bonds for Capital Expenditure, re-financing or repayment of outstanding loans.

JSW achieved its highest ever quarterly domestic sales volume of flat products, led by strong demand of coated products, the company said in a statement. The proportion of higher margin value-added and special steel sales increased from 51% in the July-September 2020 to 57% in October-December.

Despite a washout in the first quarter, the ongoing recovery in the third and fourth quarters makes the company confident of meeting its annual guidance of 15 million tonnes of saleable steel sales. However, crude steel production will be 95% of the guidance mainly due to constraints on iron ore availability in the country.

The company’s three overseas subsidiaries continued to report losses. The US Plate and Pipe Mill in Texas, which has been temporarily shut down, reported an EBITDA loss of $ 8.45 million for the quarter while the Acero plant in Ohio reported an EBITDA loss of $ 21.26 million. Aferpi in Italy reported an EBITDA loss of 520,000 euros.

The company used the cash flows of the quarter to improve its debt metrics. It reduced net debt by ₹1,099 crore in the quarter. Consolidated net gearing (Net Debt to Equity) stood at 1.29 at the end of the quarter (as against 1.43x at the end of 2Q FY2021) and Net Debt-to-EBITDA was at 3.53 (as against 4.73x at the end of 2Q FY2021).

JSW also announced that it has commenced production from the last of the three recently acquired mines in Karnataka in December. With this, nine iron ore mines of Karnataka where it won the licence through auctions are now operational, making the company less vulnerable to price shocks in the iron ore market. Mining operations at the four mining blocks at Odisha have also ramped up production and dispatches. Overall volume from captive mines in third quarter constituted 49% of iron ore receipts of the company.

Shares of JSW Steel closed down 4.37% at ₹375.6 apiece on the BSE on Friday.

