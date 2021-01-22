JSW Steel December quarter net profit surges 93% y-o-y

JSW also announced that it has commenced production from the last of the three recently acquired mines in Karnataka in December. With this, nine iron ore mines of Karnataka where it won the licence through auctions are now operational, making the company less vulnerable to price shocks in the iron ore market. Mining operations at the four mining blocks at Odisha have also ramped up production and dispatches. Overall volume from captive mines in third quarter constituted 49% of iron ore receipts of the company.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}