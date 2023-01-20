JSW Energy net profit falls 45% to ₹180 cr in Q32 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 09:58 PM IST
The EBITDA for the quarter was 18 per cent lower at ₹727 crore vis-a-vis ₹882 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year
JSW Energy on Friday reported a 45 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹180 crore for the December 2022 quarter.
