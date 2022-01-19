JSW Energy on Wednesday reported over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹324 crore in December 2021 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The same was ₹124 crore in the last year period.

Revenue from operations rose 18% to ₹1,893 crore in the quarter from ₹1,608 crore a year ago.

On Wednesday, JSW Energy shares rose 2.73% to close at ₹312 apiece on NSE.

The company's EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) was higher by 35% year-on-year at ₹882 crore during the reporting period, which is highest third quarter print in last five years.

The company continues to deliver strong EBITDA on the back of stable cashflow from long-term portfolio, superior O&M practices, JSW Energy said.

Underlying finance costs during the quarter were down 10% to ₹191 crore.

The consolidated net debt of the company as of 31 December, 2021 stood at ₹602 crore

