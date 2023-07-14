JSW Energy Q1 results: Positive performance in Q1FY24: EBITDA grows 18%, and strong cash returns for the company2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 06:51 PM IST
JSW Energy, a subsidiary of JSW Group, reported positive Q1 FY24 results with increased net generation and EBITDA growth. The company's balance sheet remains strong, and progress was made on under-construction projects.
JSW Energy declared its Q1 results today. The company is a subsidiary of JSW Group, a diversified conglomerate. JSW Energy is one of the largest private sector power producers in India, with a power generation capacity of over 10,000 megawatts.
