Key highlights of Q1 FY24 reveal positive operational and financial performance for the company. Overall net generation increased by 14% year-on-year (YoY) driven by new renewable energy (RE) capacities and higher generation at Ratnagiri. Net long-term generation saw an 18% YoY increase, primarily due to higher generation at Ratnagiri and RE capacity additions. Net renewable generation surged by 35% YoY, attributed to RE capacity additions.