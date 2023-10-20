JSW Energy Q2 results: Net profit rises 83% YoY to ₹850 crore, reports highest ever quarterly EBITDA
JSW Energy Q2 results: JSW Energy released its July-September results on Friday and the company reported an 83% year-on-year rise in the net profits which rose from ₹466 crore in Q2FY23 to ₹850 crore during the quarter under review. The revenue of the company increased 30% YoY to ₹3,387 crore in the quarter ending September 2023 from ₹2,596 crore during Q2FY23. The cash net profit of the company surged by 73% YoY to 1,180 crore during Q2FY24 from ₹681 crore during the same period last year.