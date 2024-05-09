Hello User
Next Story
JSW Energy Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 29.15% YOY

JSW Energy Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 29.15% YOY

Livemint

JSW Energy Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 3.22% YoY & profit increased by 29.15% YoY

JSW Energy Q4 Results Live

JSW Energy Q4 Results Live : JSW Energy declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline increased by 3.22% & the profit increased by 29.15% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.38% and the profit increased by 51.88%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.53% q-o-q & increased by 24.64% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 4.37% q-o-q & increased by 63.4% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.13 for Q4, which increased by 28.61% Y-o-Y.

JSW Energy has delivered -3.19% return in the last 1 week, 51.23% return in the last 6 months, and 42.78% YTD return.

Currently, JSW Energy has a market cap of 101876.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of 650 & 240 respectively.

As of 09 May, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

JSW Energy Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2755.872542.77+8.38%2669.97+3.22%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total93.3992.9+0.53%74.93+24.64%
Depreciation/ Amortization426.73400.06+6.67%291.34+46.47%
Total Operating Expense2014.071832.04+9.94%2215.99-9.11%
Operating Income741.8710.73+4.37%453.98+63.4%
Net Income Before Taxes338.92310.17+9.27%350.65-3.35%
Net Income351.34231.33+51.88%272.05+29.15%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.131.41+51.06%1.66+28.61%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹351.34Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹2755.87Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

