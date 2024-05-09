JSW Energy Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 29.15% YOY

JSW Energy Q4 Results Live : JSW Energy declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline increased by 3.22% & the profit increased by 29.15% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.38% and the profit increased by 51.88%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.53% q-o-q & increased by 24.64% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 4.37% q-o-q & increased by 63.4% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.13 for Q4, which increased by 28.61% Y-o-Y.
JSW Energy has delivered -3.19% return in the last 1 week, 51.23% return in the last 6 months, and 42.78% YTD return.
Currently, JSW Energy has a market cap of ₹101876.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹650 & ₹240 respectively.
As of 09 May, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
JSW Energy Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2755.87
|2542.77
|+8.38%
|2669.97
|+3.22%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|93.39
|92.9
|+0.53%
|74.93
|+24.64%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|426.73
|400.06
|+6.67%
|291.34
|+46.47%
|Total Operating Expense
|2014.07
|1832.04
|+9.94%
|2215.99
|-9.11%
|Operating Income
|741.8
|710.73
|+4.37%
|453.98
|+63.4%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|338.92
|310.17
|+9.27%
|350.65
|-3.35%
|Net Income
|351.34
|231.33
|+51.88%
|272.05
|+29.15%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.13
|1.41
|+51.06%
|1.66
|+28.61%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹351.34Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹2755.87Cr
