JSW Energy Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 29.15% YOY

JSW Energy Q4 Results Live : JSW Energy declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline increased by 3.22% & the profit increased by 29.15% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.38% and the profit increased by 51.88%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.53% q-o-q & increased by 24.64% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 4.37% q-o-q & increased by 63.4% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.13 for Q4, which increased by 28.61% Y-o-Y.

JSW Energy has delivered -3.19% return in the last 1 week, 51.23% return in the last 6 months, and 42.78% YTD return.

Currently, JSW Energy has a market cap of ₹101876.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹650 & ₹240 respectively.

As of 09 May, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

JSW Energy Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2755.87 2542.77 +8.38% 2669.97 +3.22% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 93.39 92.9 +0.53% 74.93 +24.64% Depreciation/ Amortization 426.73 400.06 +6.67% 291.34 +46.47% Total Operating Expense 2014.07 1832.04 +9.94% 2215.99 -9.11% Operating Income 741.8 710.73 +4.37% 453.98 +63.4% Net Income Before Taxes 338.92 310.17 +9.27% 350.65 -3.35% Net Income 351.34 231.33 +51.88% 272.05 +29.15% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.13 1.41 +51.06% 1.66 +28.61%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹351.34Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹2755.87Cr

