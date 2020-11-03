JSW Energy's Q2 profit flat on year at 352 crore

MUMBAI:Notwithstanding the fall in domestic power demand, JSW Energy reported a consolidated net profit of ₹352 crore for the September quarter, the same as in the year-ago period. Plant load factors (PLF) at its thermal units fell year-on-year but the company managed costs, especially of coal, and depended on its long-term power purchase agreements to keep profits steady.

The Ratnagiri power plant operated at an average PLF of 59% compared with 73.7% in the year-ago period due to lower short term sales while Barmer achieved an average PLF of 79.7% as against 60.0% last year due to higher offtake by long-term customers.

The hydroelectric plants in Himachal Pradesh achieved an average PLF of 102.3% for the quarter vis-à-vis 102.7% in the year-ago period. The oldest plant at Vijaynagar achieved an average PLF of 32.2% as against 40.1% last year. The plants at Nandyal and Salboni achieved average CUF (capacity utilisation factor) of 11.6% and 18.4% respectively during the quarter, vis-à-vis 13.6% and 14.1% in the corresponding quarter of previous year.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation) for the quarter under review declined 6% YoY to ₹985 crore from ₹1,048 crore.

“Despite overall power demand in the country declining by 0.9% year-on-year during the quarter, JSW Energy witnessed higher overall offtake by long-term customers, driving higher PLFs for all capacity under long-term power purchase agreements at our thermal power plants," the company said. "Overall Long-Term Thermal Net Generation during the quarter surged by 20% YoY, and overall LT Net generation increased by 10% YoY."

Short term sales during the quarter stood at 110 million units versus 759 million units last year due to lower offtake at both Ratnagiri and Vijayanagar plants.

India’s power demand declined 0.9% YoY in Q2FY21 vis-a-vis 1.6% growth in Q2FY20, due to weak economic activity amid the pandemic.

During the quarter, JSW Solar Ltd--a 100% subsidiary--received Letter of Awards for setting up total blended wind capacity of 810 MW from Solar Energy Corporation of India while the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission approved the power procurement offer of JSW Energy (Kutehr) Ltd for supply of 240 MW hydro power after nearly a decade.

JSW Energy’s net debt fell ₹822 crore leading to net debt to equity ratio of 0.59, the company said.

From July 1, some of the existing long term customers migrated into a Job Work arrangement for purchase of power as against the earlier two-part tariff arrangement, JSW Energy said. “Under this mechanism, thermal coal required for power generation is supplied by the respective customers and the company in turn receives the job work charges from the customers for the supply of power. This arrangement has resulted in both lower operating revenues and fuel cost in Q2FY21 (to the extent of fuel cost of the power generated under job work), leading to a neutral impact on EBITDA."

