JSW Holdings Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 115.87% YOY

JSW Holdings Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 4.27% YoY & profit increased by 115.87% YoY

JSW Holdings Q1 Results Live : JSW Holdings announced their Q1 results on 24th July, 2024, showcasing a 4.27% increase in revenue and a significant 115.87% rise in profit year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Quarterly comparison reveals a 0.91% growth in revenue and a substantial 170.7% surge in profit compared to the previous quarter.

The company managed to reduce Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 2.72% quarter-on-quarter, while seeing a 7.57% increase year-on-year.

Operating income also saw positive trends, with a 1.94% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 3.61% rise year-on-year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹47.37, marking a notable 115.91% increase year-on-year.

JSW Holdings' recent returns include 0% in the last week, 27.25% in the past 6 months, and 36.58% year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of now, JSW Holdings boasts a market capitalization of ₹7794.3 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹7825 and ₹4312.1 respectively.

JSW Holdings Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 27.23 26.99 +0.91% 26.12 +4.27% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.75 2.83 -2.72% 2.56 +7.57% Total Operating Expense 3.2 3.41 -6.21% 2.92 +9.53% Operating Income 24.03 23.58 +1.94% 23.2 +3.61% Net Income Before Taxes 24.03 23.58 +1.94% 23.2 +3.61% Net Income 52.58 19.42 +170.7% 24.36 +115.87% Diluted Normalized EPS 47.37 17.5 +170.69% 21.94 +115.91%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹52.58Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹27.23Cr

