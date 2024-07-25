Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  JSW Holdings Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 115.87% YOY

JSW Holdings Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 115.87% YOY

Livemint

JSW Holdings Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 4.27% YoY & profit increased by 115.87% YoY

JSW Holdings Q1 Results Live

JSW Holdings Q1 Results Live : JSW Holdings announced their Q1 results on 24th July, 2024, showcasing a 4.27% increase in revenue and a significant 115.87% rise in profit year-over-year.

Quarterly comparison reveals a 0.91% growth in revenue and a substantial 170.7% surge in profit compared to the previous quarter.

The company managed to reduce Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 2.72% quarter-on-quarter, while seeing a 7.57% increase year-on-year.

Operating income also saw positive trends, with a 1.94% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 3.61% rise year-on-year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 47.37, marking a notable 115.91% increase year-on-year.

JSW Holdings' recent returns include 0% in the last week, 27.25% in the past 6 months, and 36.58% year-to-date.

As of now, JSW Holdings boasts a market capitalization of 7794.3 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 7825 and 4312.1 respectively.

JSW Holdings Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue27.2326.99+0.91%26.12+4.27%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.752.83-2.72%2.56+7.57%
Total Operating Expense3.23.41-6.21%2.92+9.53%
Operating Income24.0323.58+1.94%23.2+3.61%
Net Income Before Taxes24.0323.58+1.94%23.2+3.61%
Net Income52.5819.42+170.7%24.36+115.87%
Diluted Normalized EPS47.3717.5+170.69%21.94+115.91%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹52.58Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹27.23Cr

