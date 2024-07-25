JSW Holdings Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 115.87% YOY

JSW Holdings Q1 Results Live : JSW Holdings announced their Q1 results on 24th July, 2024, showcasing a 4.27% increase in revenue and a significant 115.87% rise in profit year-over-year.
Quarterly comparison reveals a 0.91% growth in revenue and a substantial 170.7% surge in profit compared to the previous quarter.
The company managed to reduce Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 2.72% quarter-on-quarter, while seeing a 7.57% increase year-on-year.
Operating income also saw positive trends, with a 1.94% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 3.61% rise year-on-year.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹47.37, marking a notable 115.91% increase year-on-year.
JSW Holdings' recent returns include 0% in the last week, 27.25% in the past 6 months, and 36.58% year-to-date.
As of now, JSW Holdings boasts a market capitalization of ₹7794.3 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹7825 and ₹4312.1 respectively.
JSW Holdings Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|27.23
|26.99
|+0.91%
|26.12
|+4.27%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.75
|2.83
|-2.72%
|2.56
|+7.57%
|Total Operating Expense
|3.2
|3.41
|-6.21%
|2.92
|+9.53%
|Operating Income
|24.03
|23.58
|+1.94%
|23.2
|+3.61%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|24.03
|23.58
|+1.94%
|23.2
|+3.61%
|Net Income
|52.58
|19.42
|+170.7%
|24.36
|+115.87%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|47.37
|17.5
|+170.69%
|21.94
|+115.91%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹52.58Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹27.23Cr
