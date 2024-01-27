JSW Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 15.93% YoY

JSW Holdings declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 4.88% & the profit increased by 15.93% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 69.39% and the profit decreased by 45.08%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.52% q-o-q & increased by 147.93% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 71.46% q-o-q & decreased by 0.62% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹31.27 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 15.94% Y-o-Y.

JSW Holdings has delivered 2.37% return in the last 1 week, 23.28% return in the last 6 months, and 7.34% YTD return.

Currently, JSW Holdings has a market cap of ₹6126.42 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹5623.95 & ₹3681 respectively.

JSW Holdings Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 27.29 89.16 -69.39% 26.02 +4.88% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.4 2.57 -6.52% 0.97 +147.93% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -20% 0 -66.67% Total Operating Expense 2.71 3.03 -10.65% 1.29 +110.58% Operating Income 24.58 86.13 -71.46% 24.74 -0.62% Net Income Before Taxes 24.58 86.13 -71.46% 24.74 -0.62% Net Income 34.71 63.2 -45.08% 29.94 +15.93% Diluted Normalized EPS 31.27 56.95 -45.09% 26.97 +15.94%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹34.71Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹27.29Cr

