Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  JSW Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 15.93% YoY

JSW Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 15.93% YoY

JSW Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 4.88% YoY & Profit Increased by 15.93% YoY

JSW Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live

JSW Holdings declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 4.88% & the profit increased by 15.93% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 69.39% and the profit decreased by 45.08%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.52% q-o-q & increased by 147.93% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 71.46% q-o-q & decreased by 0.62% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 31.27 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 15.94% Y-o-Y.

JSW Holdings has delivered 2.37% return in the last 1 week, 23.28% return in the last 6 months, and 7.34% YTD return.

Currently, JSW Holdings has a market cap of 6126.42 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 5623.95 & 3681 respectively.

JSW Holdings Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue27.2989.16-69.39%26.02+4.88%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.42.57-6.52%0.97+147.93%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-20%0-66.67%
Total Operating Expense2.713.03-10.65%1.29+110.58%
Operating Income24.5886.13-71.46%24.74-0.62%
Net Income Before Taxes24.5886.13-71.46%24.74-0.62%
Net Income34.7163.2-45.08%29.94+15.93%
Diluted Normalized EPS31.2756.95-45.09%26.97+15.94%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹34.71Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹27.29Cr

