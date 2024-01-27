JSW Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 15.93% YoY

JSW Holdings declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 4.88% & the profit increased by 15.93% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 69.39% and the profit decreased by 45.08%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.52% q-o-q & increased by 147.93% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 71.46% q-o-q & decreased by 0.62% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹31.27 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 15.94% Y-o-Y.
JSW Holdings has delivered 2.37% return in the last 1 week, 23.28% return in the last 6 months, and 7.34% YTD return.
Currently, JSW Holdings has a market cap of ₹6126.42 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹5623.95 & ₹3681 respectively.
JSW Holdings Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|27.29
|89.16
|-69.39%
|26.02
|+4.88%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.4
|2.57
|-6.52%
|0.97
|+147.93%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-20%
|0
|-66.67%
|Total Operating Expense
|2.71
|3.03
|-10.65%
|1.29
|+110.58%
|Operating Income
|24.58
|86.13
|-71.46%
|24.74
|-0.62%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|24.58
|86.13
|-71.46%
|24.74
|-0.62%
|Net Income
|34.71
|63.2
|-45.08%
|29.94
|+15.93%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|31.27
|56.95
|-45.09%
|26.97
|+15.94%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹34.71Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹27.29Cr
