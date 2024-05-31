JSW Holdings Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 53.15% YOY

JSW Holdings Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 10.37% YoY & profit decreased by 53.15% YoY

JSW Holdings Q4 Results Live : JSW Holdings declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline increased by 10.37% & the profit decreased by 53.15% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.12% and the profit decreased by 44.04%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 17.61% q-o-q & increased by 182.69% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.1% q-o-q & increased by 1.55% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹17.5 for Q4 which decreased by 53.14% Y-o-Y.

JSW Holdings has delivered -2.6% return in the last 1 week, 32.22% return in the last 6 months and 27.84% YTD return.

Currently, JSW Holdings has a market cap of ₹7295.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹7490.85 & ₹4128 respectively.

JSW Holdings Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 26.99 27.29 -1.12% 24.45 +10.37% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.83 2.4 +17.61% 1 +182.69% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 +250% 0 +16.67% Total Operating Expense 3.41 2.71 +25.89% 1.23 +176.3% Operating Income 23.58 24.58 -4.1% 23.22 +1.55% Net Income Before Taxes 23.58 24.58 -4.1% 23.22 +1.55% Net Income 19.42 34.71 -44.04% 41.46 -53.15% Diluted Normalized EPS 17.5 31.27 -44.04% 37.35 -53.14%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹19.42Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹26.99Cr

