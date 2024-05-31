Hello User
JSW Holdings Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 53.15% YOY

JSW Holdings Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 53.15% YOY

Livemint

JSW Holdings Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 10.37% YoY & profit decreased by 53.15% YoY

JSW Holdings Q4 Results Live

JSW Holdings Q4 Results Live : JSW Holdings declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline increased by 10.37% & the profit decreased by 53.15% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.12% and the profit decreased by 44.04%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 17.61% q-o-q & increased by 182.69% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.1% q-o-q & increased by 1.55% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 17.5 for Q4 which decreased by 53.14% Y-o-Y.

JSW Holdings has delivered -2.6% return in the last 1 week, 32.22% return in the last 6 months and 27.84% YTD return.

Currently, JSW Holdings has a market cap of 7295.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of 7490.85 & 4128 respectively.

JSW Holdings Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue26.9927.29-1.12%24.45+10.37%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.832.4+17.61%1+182.69%
Depreciation/ Amortization00+250%0+16.67%
Total Operating Expense3.412.71+25.89%1.23+176.3%
Operating Income23.5824.58-4.1%23.22+1.55%
Net Income Before Taxes23.5824.58-4.1%23.22+1.55%
Net Income19.4234.71-44.04%41.46-53.15%
Diluted Normalized EPS17.531.27-44.04%37.35-53.14%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹19.42Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹26.99Cr

