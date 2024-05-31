JSW Holdings Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 53.15% YOY

JSW Holdings Q4 Results Live : JSW Holdings declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline increased by 10.37% & the profit decreased by 53.15% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.12% and the profit decreased by 44.04%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 17.61% q-o-q & increased by 182.69% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 4.1% q-o-q & increased by 1.55% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹17.5 for Q4 which decreased by 53.14% Y-o-Y.
JSW Holdings has delivered -2.6% return in the last 1 week, 32.22% return in the last 6 months and 27.84% YTD return.
Currently, JSW Holdings has a market cap of ₹7295.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹7490.85 & ₹4128 respectively.
JSW Holdings Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|26.99
|27.29
|-1.12%
|24.45
|+10.37%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.83
|2.4
|+17.61%
|1
|+182.69%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|+250%
|0
|+16.67%
|Total Operating Expense
|3.41
|2.71
|+25.89%
|1.23
|+176.3%
|Operating Income
|23.58
|24.58
|-4.1%
|23.22
|+1.55%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|23.58
|24.58
|-4.1%
|23.22
|+1.55%
|Net Income
|19.42
|34.71
|-44.04%
|41.46
|-53.15%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|17.5
|31.27
|-44.04%
|37.35
|-53.14%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹19.42Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹26.99Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!