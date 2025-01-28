New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) JSW Infrastructure on Tuesday reported a 32.35 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹335.62 crore in the December quarter, driven by higher income.

The country's second-largest private port operator posted a net profit of ₹253.57 crore during the October-December period a year ago, according to a statement.

The total income rose to ₹1,265.31 crore in the third quarter against ₹1,018.30 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its expenses stood at ₹989.40 crore during the quarter from ₹711.25 crore a year ago.

During the quarter, the company handled cargo volumes of 29.4 million tonnes which is higher by 5 per cent over the last year, the statement said.

The volume increase was driven by the increased capacity utilisation in the coal terminal at Paradip in Odisha, contribution from PNP port and Liquid Storage Terminal, UAE, it added.

The increase in the third-party volume was stronger with 31 per cent year-on-year growth and the share of third-party in the overall volumes stood at 49 per cent versus 39 per cent a year ago.

Further, the statement said the higher volume and integration of the recently acquired Navkar Corporation translated to 24 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in the total revenue which stood at ₹1,265 crore.

EBITDA grew 20 per cent to ₹670 crore with a robust margin of 52.9 per cent, it added.

At Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) in Navi Mumbai, the company said it has obtained approval from the relevant authorities to commence interim operations.

The company said it handled nearly 90,000 tonnes of liquid edible oil during November and December 2024.

Similar efforts are underway to secure approvals for interim operations at the Tuticorin Dry Bulk Terminal, it added.