comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 03 2023 15:59:25
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.3 -0.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 647.8 1.73%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 578.15 1.09%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,483.55 0.45%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,319.05 -0.03%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  JSW Infra Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 85% to 256 crore, revenue rises 25%; cargo volumes up 27% YoY
Back Back

JSW Infra Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 85% to ₹256 crore, revenue rises 25%; cargo volumes up 27% YoY

 Livemint

JSW Infra Q2 Results: Net profit rises 85% to ₹256 crore, revenue up 25% YoY

JSW Infrastructure listing on the stock exchanges in October 2023. (Photo: Courtesy BSE X channel account)Premium
JSW Infrastructure listing on the stock exchanges in October 2023. (Photo: Courtesy BSE X channel account)

JSW Infra Q2 Results: Net profit rises 85% to 256 crore, revenue up 25% YoY

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 03 Nov 2023, 08:36 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App