Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  JSW Infra Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 85% to 256 crore, revenue rises 25%; cargo volumes up 27% YoY

JSW Infra Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 85% to 256 crore, revenue rises 25%; cargo volumes up 27% YoY

Nikita Prasad

  • JSW Infra Q2 Results: Net profit rises 85% to 256 crore, revenue up 25% YoY

JSW Infrastructure listing on the stock exchanges in October 2023.

JSW Infra Q2 Results: JSW Infrastructure announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Friday, November 3, reporting a rise of 85 per cent to 256 crore, compared to 138 crore in the corresponding period last year.

"On October 3rd, the company reached a significant milestone by being listed, and with the support of our stakeholders, I am confident that JSW Infrastructure Limited is in a unique position to take advantage of India's growth opportunities…The acquisition of the commercial Liquid Storage facility at Fujairah Port, UAE is a step towards our overarching vision of growth going forward,'' said Arun Maheshwari, JMD & CEO, JSW Infrastructure.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 03 Nov 2023, 08:36 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.