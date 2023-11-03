JSW Infra Q2 Results: Net profit rises 85% to 256 crore, revenue up 25% YoY

JSW Infra Q2 Results: JSW Infrastructure announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Friday, November 3, reporting a rise of 85 per cent to ₹256 crore, compared to ₹138 crore in the corresponding period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"On October 3rd, the company reached a significant milestone by being listed, and with the support of our stakeholders, I am confident that JSW Infrastructure Limited is in a unique position to take advantage of India's growth opportunities…The acquisition of the commercial Liquid Storage facility at Fujairah Port, UAE is a step towards our overarching vision of growth going forward,'' said Arun Maheshwari, JMD & CEO, JSW Infrastructure.

