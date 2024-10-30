Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  JSW Infrastructure Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 46.03% YOY

JSW Infrastructure Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 46.03% YOY

Livemint

JSW Infrastructure Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 18.04% YoY & profit increased by 46.03% YoY.

JSW Infrastructure Q2 Results Live

JSW Infrastructure Q2 Results Live : JSW Infrastructure declared their Q2 results on 28 Oct, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with topline growth of 18.04% year-on-year. The company's profit surged by an impressive 46.03% compared to the same quarter last year.

Despite this year-over-year growth, the company experienced a slight decline in revenue by 0.83% compared to the previous quarter. However, profit saw a positive change, increasing by 27.04% quarter-on-quarter.

In terms of expenses, Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) costs rose by 7.3% on a quarter-over-quarter basis but showed a significant decrease of 14.59% year-over-year. This suggests improved cost management strategies by the company.

Operating income also reflected growth, up by 1.74% from the previous quarter and showing a healthy increase of 9.96% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 1.78, marking a notable increase of 29.93% compared to the same period last year.

JSW Infrastructure has demonstrated impressive returns to investors, delivering a 6.36% return in the last week, a substantial 26.4% return over the last six months, and an outstanding 51.7% year-to-date return.

Currently, JSW Infrastructure boasts a market capitalization of 65,458.23 crore, with a 52-week high of 360.95 and a low of 167.65, indicating a strong position in the market.

JSW Infrastructure Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1001.361009.77-0.83%848.31+18.04%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total60.3956.28+7.3%70.71-14.59%
Depreciation/ Amortization133.86134.58-0.53%100.51+33.18%
Total Operating Expense614.68629.71-2.39%496.65+23.77%
Operating Income386.68380.06+1.74%351.66+9.96%
Net Income Before Taxes553.94391.64+41.44%328.16+68.8%
Net Income371.51292.44+27.04%254.4+46.03%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.781.4+27.14%1.37+29.93%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹371.51Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹1001.36Cr

