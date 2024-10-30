JSW Infrastructure Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 46.03% YOY

JSW Infrastructure Q2 Results Live : JSW Infrastructure declared their Q2 results on 28 Oct, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with topline growth of 18.04% year-on-year. The company's profit surged by an impressive 46.03% compared to the same quarter last year.
Despite this year-over-year growth, the company experienced a slight decline in revenue by 0.83% compared to the previous quarter. However, profit saw a positive change, increasing by 27.04% quarter-on-quarter.
In terms of expenses, Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) costs rose by 7.3% on a quarter-over-quarter basis but showed a significant decrease of 14.59% year-over-year. This suggests improved cost management strategies by the company.
Operating income also reflected growth, up by 1.74% from the previous quarter and showing a healthy increase of 9.96% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹1.78, marking a notable increase of 29.93% compared to the same period last year.
JSW Infrastructure has demonstrated impressive returns to investors, delivering a 6.36% return in the last week, a substantial 26.4% return over the last six months, and an outstanding 51.7% year-to-date return.
Currently, JSW Infrastructure boasts a market capitalization of ₹65,458.23 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹360.95 and a low of ₹167.65, indicating a strong position in the market.
JSW Infrastructure Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1001.36
|1009.77
|-0.83%
|848.31
|+18.04%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|60.39
|56.28
|+7.3%
|70.71
|-14.59%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|133.86
|134.58
|-0.53%
|100.51
|+33.18%
|Total Operating Expense
|614.68
|629.71
|-2.39%
|496.65
|+23.77%
|Operating Income
|386.68
|380.06
|+1.74%
|351.66
|+9.96%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|553.94
|391.64
|+41.44%
|328.16
|+68.8%
|Net Income
|371.51
|292.44
|+27.04%
|254.4
|+46.03%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.78
|1.4
|+27.14%
|1.37
|+29.93%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹371.51Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹1001.36Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar