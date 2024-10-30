JSW Infrastructure Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 46.03% YOY

JSW Infrastructure Q2 Results Live : JSW Infrastructure declared their Q2 results on 28 Oct, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with topline growth of 18.04% year-on-year. The company's profit surged by an impressive 46.03% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite this year-over-year growth, the company experienced a slight decline in revenue by 0.83% compared to the previous quarter. However, profit saw a positive change, increasing by 27.04% quarter-on-quarter.

In terms of expenses, Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) costs rose by 7.3% on a quarter-over-quarter basis but showed a significant decrease of 14.59% year-over-year. This suggests improved cost management strategies by the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income also reflected growth, up by 1.74% from the previous quarter and showing a healthy increase of 9.96% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹1.78, marking a notable increase of 29.93% compared to the same period last year.

JSW Infrastructure has demonstrated impressive returns to investors, delivering a 6.36% return in the last week, a substantial 26.4% return over the last six months, and an outstanding 51.7% year-to-date return.

Currently, JSW Infrastructure boasts a market capitalization of ₹65,458.23 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹360.95 and a low of ₹167.65, indicating a strong position in the market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JSW Infrastructure Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1001.36 1009.77 -0.83% 848.31 +18.04% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 60.39 56.28 +7.3% 70.71 -14.59% Depreciation/ Amortization 133.86 134.58 -0.53% 100.51 +33.18% Total Operating Expense 614.68 629.71 -2.39% 496.65 +23.77% Operating Income 386.68 380.06 +1.74% 351.66 +9.96% Net Income Before Taxes 553.94 391.64 +41.44% 328.16 +68.8% Net Income 371.51 292.44 +27.04% 254.4 +46.03% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.78 1.4 +27.14% 1.37 +29.93%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹371.51Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹1001.36Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar