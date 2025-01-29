JSW Infrastructure Q3 Results 2025:JSW Infrastructure declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, showcasing strong financial growth. The company reported a remarkable increase in topline by 25.71% year-over-year (YoY), with profit rising by 31.56% YoY. The profit for the quarter stood at ₹329.76 crore, while revenue reached ₹1181.83 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 18.02%, although there was a decrease in profit by 11.24%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.4% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) but decreased by 9.23% YoY.

JSW Infrastructure Q3 Results

The operating income demonstrated resilience, up by 15.97% q-o-q and increased by 20.45% YoY. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹1.57, marking a significant increase of 33.05% YoY.

Despite the positive quarterly results, JSW Infrastructure has faced challenges in the market, delivering a -9.35% return in the last week, -22.58% in the last 6 months, and -17.86% year-to-date (YTD). Currently, the company holds a market cap of ₹54,142.89 crore and has a 52-week high of ₹360.95 and a low of ₹205.

As of 29 Jan, 2025, among 12 analysts covering the company, opinions are mixed; 1 analyst rated it as Strong Sell, 1 as Sell, 3 as Buy, and 7 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation has shifted towards a Buy.

JSW Infrastructure Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1181.83 1001.36 +18.02% 940.11 +25.71% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 63.05 60.39 +4.4% 69.46 -9.23% Depreciation/ Amortization 137.64 133.86 +2.82% 107.58 +27.94% Total Operating Expense 733.39 614.68 +19.31% 567.8 +29.16% Operating Income 448.44 386.68 +15.97% 372.31 +20.45% Net Income Before Taxes 275.91 553.94 -50.19% 307.05 -10.14% Net Income 329.76 371.51 -11.24% 250.66 +31.56% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.57 1.78 -11.8% 1.18 +33.05%