JSW Infrastructure Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 31.56% YOY, profit at ₹329.76 crore and revenue at ₹1181.83 crore

JSW Infrastructure Q3 Results 2025:JSW Infrastructure declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, showcasing strong financial growth. The company reported a remarkable increase in topline by 25.71% year-over-year (YoY), with profit rising by 31.56% YoY. The profit for the quarter stood at ₹329.76 crore, while revenue reached ₹1181.83 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 18.02%, although there was a decrease in profit by 11.24%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.4% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) but decreased by 9.23% YoY.
The operating income demonstrated resilience, up by 15.97% q-o-q and increased by 20.45% YoY. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹1.57, marking a significant increase of 33.05% YoY.
Despite the positive quarterly results, JSW Infrastructure has faced challenges in the market, delivering a -9.35% return in the last week, -22.58% in the last 6 months, and -17.86% year-to-date (YTD). Currently, the company holds a market cap of ₹54,142.89 crore and has a 52-week high of ₹360.95 and a low of ₹205.
As of 29 Jan, 2025, among 12 analysts covering the company, opinions are mixed; 1 analyst rated it as Strong Sell, 1 as Sell, 3 as Buy, and 7 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation has shifted towards a Buy.
JSW Infrastructure Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1181.83
|1001.36
|+18.02%
|940.11
|+25.71%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|63.05
|60.39
|+4.4%
|69.46
|-9.23%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|137.64
|133.86
|+2.82%
|107.58
|+27.94%
|Total Operating Expense
|733.39
|614.68
|+19.31%
|567.8
|+29.16%
|Operating Income
|448.44
|386.68
|+15.97%
|372.31
|+20.45%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|275.91
|553.94
|-50.19%
|307.05
|-10.14%
|Net Income
|329.76
|371.51
|-11.24%
|250.66
|+31.56%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.57
|1.78
|-11.8%
|1.18
|+33.05%
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹329.76Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹1181.83Cr