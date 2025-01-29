JSW Infrastructure Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 31.56% YOY, profit at ₹329.76 crore and revenue at ₹1181.83 crore

JSW Infrastructure Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 25.71% YoY & profit increased by 31.56% YoY, profit at 329.76 crore and revenue at 1181.83 crore

Livemint
Published29 Jan 2025, 11:32 AM IST
Advertisement
JSW Infrastructure Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025

JSW Infrastructure Q3 Results 2025:JSW Infrastructure declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, showcasing strong financial growth. The company reported a remarkable increase in topline by 25.71% year-over-year (YoY), with profit rising by 31.56% YoY. The profit for the quarter stood at 329.76 crore, while revenue reached 1181.83 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 18.02%, although there was a decrease in profit by 11.24%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.4% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) but decreased by 9.23% YoY.

Advertisement

JSW Infrastructure Q3 Results

The operating income demonstrated resilience, up by 15.97% q-o-q and increased by 20.45% YoY. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 1.57, marking a significant increase of 33.05% YoY.

Despite the positive quarterly results, JSW Infrastructure has faced challenges in the market, delivering a -9.35% return in the last week, -22.58% in the last 6 months, and -17.86% year-to-date (YTD). Currently, the company holds a market cap of 54,142.89 crore and has a 52-week high of 360.95 and a low of 205.

Advertisement

As of 29 Jan, 2025, among 12 analysts covering the company, opinions are mixed; 1 analyst rated it as Strong Sell, 1 as Sell, 3 as Buy, and 7 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation has shifted towards a Buy.

JSW Infrastructure Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1181.831001.36+18.02%940.11+25.71%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total63.0560.39+4.4%69.46-9.23%
Depreciation/ Amortization137.64133.86+2.82%107.58+27.94%
Total Operating Expense733.39614.68+19.31%567.8+29.16%
Operating Income448.44386.68+15.97%372.31+20.45%
Net Income Before Taxes275.91553.94-50.19%307.05-10.14%
Net Income329.76371.51-11.24%250.66+31.56%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.571.78-11.8%1.18+33.05%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsJSW Infrastructure Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 31.56% YOY, profit at ₹329.76 crore and revenue at ₹1181.83 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹329.76Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹1181.83Cr

First Published:29 Jan 2025, 11:32 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts